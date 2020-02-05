'Married at First Sight': 12 Key Moments From 'Paradise Found' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 6, "Paradise Found."]

When it comes to good things, they always come to an end, but despite the couples of Married at First Sight's tenth season having to head home from their honeymoons, some futures look pretty bright — heavy emphasis on the word some. The latest episode of the Lifetime series also hinted at trouble ahead as a few participants had tough times getting on the same wavelength as their partner or the crew.

Below, we're breaking down all of the big moments from the installment titled "Paradise Found," but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Good Morning

The episode begins with the couples waking up in Panama as their honeymoons approach their ends. While Katie teases Derek about snoring, Brandon's struggling with the constant camera presence and Jessica's thrilled with her and Austin's growing intimacy — they even discuss the idea of getting a dog.

Baby Talk

The couples embark on a group outing and when they meet on the shuttle bus, the topic of kids comes up as some of them commented on their plans. Among the couples wishing to be parents? Katie and Derek mentioned a two-year timetable.

Time Apart

The couples on the excursion call out the absence of Michael and Meka, and when we see them spending time apart, it seems as though all hope could be lost. But will separation make their hearts grow fonder?

On the Water

Meanwhile, for the group, it's fun in the sun on a catamaran as they lounge, swim and more. As the couples relax, Brandon notes Taylor's obsession with documenting her life for social media and Austin is excited to have his less adventurous self pushed by his fearless spouse Jessica. When they're all in the water, jokes about Zach's hair abound when no strands appear to be out of place.

Warming Up

Back on land, Michael and Meka agree to meet up, and they wander the city of Panama, learning more about each other along the way. Browsing at shops and enjoying some frozen treats, the coolness between this pair begins to thaw in a way viewers haven't seen since their wedding day. They bond over passion for their careers and talk about their love for traveling.

Guy Time

When the group excursion splits in two, the men get real about what's going on in their new marriages. Pushing Austin, the other grooms want him to share whether or not he and Jessica have been intimate. Despite being on the spot, he refuses to give a definitive answer, but implications are certainly made. As for Brandon, he opens up about being a private person and his struggle with having cameras around. Then Zach earns some interesting reactions when he talks about "building attraction" with Mindy, which some of them translate into, "Zach's not attracted to his wife."

Women Vent

In their own group discussion, the women open up about their concerns, namely Mindy with Zach's obvious lack of attraction. Meanwhile, Taylor calls Brandon "her Princess," implying he's higher maintenance than her, and she tells the girls about his bathtub surprise from the prior episode. Katie, on the other hand, says she and Derek are good for the time-being.

Day Dates

Before the final night arrives, the couples go their separate ways with Katie and Derek sharing lunch by Panama's canal and discussing her dog's role in their marriage. Austin and Jessica in the meantime visit the Old City, where they discuss spirituality and its importance in their future.

Last Night

On their final night in paradise, the couples enjoy quiet dinners as they share their thoughts about what's next. For these pairs, thoughts about the future range from minor concerns to major worries. Brandon is concerned that Taylor's just living for likes on social media, hinting at possible future tensions over the obsession. Meanwhile, Katie and Derek get realistic and commiserate over their shared fear of what life will be like outside of paradise. Michael and Meka go out for a drink and actually get along despite her various rules, while Mindy finally lets Zach know how she feels about his "building attraction" talk and lack of wedding ring on his finger. As for Austin and Jessica? They enjoyed a nice quiet meal together in their hotel room.

Together

Michael and Meka end their night by sharing the same hotel room on their final night in Panama which signifies progress in their relationship. Can they make it work long-term though?

Courtesy Call

In separate video diaries, Mindy and Zach unveil further struggles in the relationship as she calls Dr. Viviana for help. Needless to say, the expert isn't pleased to learn about Zach's actions, worrying that he's not as invested as previously believed in the marriage venture.

Meltdown

The final morning in Panama, the couples are seen preparing to leave, and that's when Brandon's frustrations with the camera come to a head. When the crew try to follow him into the elevator, he puts his hand up to the lens and things get a bit heated. When he finally boards the shuttle bus set to bring them to the airport for home, he swears at the crew and Taylor, much to everyone else's shock.

