'Married at First Sight': 15 Key Moments From 'Trouble in Paradise'

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 5, "Trouble in Paradise."]

The couples continued their honeymoons in Panama for the latest episode of Married at First Sight. While some are in the "honeymoon phase," other couples are struggling to get by. Below, we're breaking down all of the drama, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Waking Up in Panama

When the couples wake up after their arrival in Panama, some find bliss while others continue on awkwardly. Things get off to a bad start when Taylor wakes up Brandon with a camera in his face. Meanwhile, Michael and Meka are disappointed in their tense situation as they stay in separate rooms. Mindy and Zach discuss comments he made about attraction that sent her from their room the night before. And Katie and Derek and Jessica and Austin are in a blissful state when they wake up in paradise.

Helpful Husband

Derek helps Katie with her insulin before they head down to the pool, and his assistance earns her stamp of approval.

Crush

When Austin and Jessica share time by an iguana cage, it's clear they're smitten as they giggle. In testimonials away from each other, they both talk about having a crush on each other and hoping each feel the same.

Pool Time

Next the couples met at the pool, filing in at different times, including estranged couple Michael and Meka. When Meka arrives first all of the couples ask where Michael is, and she says she honestly doesn't know. It takes a few minutes to catch on that the pair aren't even sharing the same room. While at the pool they discuss their similarities and differences — needless to say, all of the couples are on different pages.

Silent Treatment

Brandon gives Taylor the silent treatment throughout most of this episode, and at first it isn't obvious to her. Later, when they're with the other couples, it becomes more pronounced as he calls her out in front of the group for videotaping him. "We are very big on respect," he said sarcastically before he mentions how she woke him up that morning.

Weird Behavior

When Michael shows up at the pool, he acts like everything is cool, and mentions getting a new job and what he did that day prior to arriving. It's obvious to all of the couples now that things are off with him and Meka.

For Real

When the group divides between boys and girls, things get more honest as Mindy prompts her fellow brides asking how everything is "for real." Mindy shares her issues with Zach's lack of attraction — meanwhile, Meka asks about whether the couples have consummated their marriages. Katie speaks up and reveals hope for the coming night, and they toast to her "getting the fire," as a callback to her wedding day. For the boys, they discuss their hurdles in being new husbands.

Seeking Advice

Meka seeks advice from Pastor Cal over the phone, explaining her perspective on their differing approach to consummating their marriage. He then calls Michael to hear his side of the story, and essentially he tells them both to not give up on the process.

Spa Date

Jessica and Austin got closer during a couples spa appointment, sharing their signature giggles along the way.

Talk it Out

Things between Brandon and Taylor come to a head, and when he reveals that her video caused him to have a panic attack, they talk things out. It's a little touch and go for a bit before they eventually smooth things over.

Birthday Surprise

Derek surprises Katie with a candlelit room on her birthday, sharing deserts and wine with flower petals strewn about. We later learn that they made their marriage official by getting together.

Excursions

Brandon and Taylor and Zach and Mindy take excursions in Panama for some fun away from the resort. Brandon and Taylor feed sloths while Zach and Mindy get closer and meet indigenous people from the area.

Wedding Rings

Michael and Meka meet to talk things through, and they make a decision to discard their wedding rings — for the time being — until they can be the husband and wife they're striving to be.

Dinner

In a dinner for the group, the couples laugh and share awkward moments together. Among the most awkward is Michael's explanation for not wearing his wedding ring.

Effort

Brandon makes an effort for being cold to Taylor by setting up rose petals, candles and filling a bath for them to share. Things end on a promising note as they sip champagne.

