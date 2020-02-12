'Married at First Sight': 9 Key Moments From 'New Wife, New Life' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 7, "New Wife, New Life."]

The couples of Married at First Sight's 10th season entered the real world once again as they returned to Washington, D.C. from their Panama-set honeymoons.

In the latest installment titled "New Wife, New Life," some couples showed promising progress while others took more than two steps back. With the pressure of moving in together on the table, it's a little too much for some participants to handle.

Below, we're breaking down all of the episode's key moments, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Moving In

At the beginning of the episode, the couples moved into their apartments, and while Katie and Derek, Austin and Jessica and Michael and Meka were united in the endeavor, Mindy and Taylor moved into their respective apartments sans their husbands Zach and Brandon. Considering Brandon's lash-out at the producers during the honeymoon, his absence makes a little more sense than Zach's, which Mindy explains he attributed to not "being ready" for that step.

Snooping Around

In the first round of apartment visits, spouses explore each others' homes beginning with Jessica assessing Austin's bachelor pad, Michael observing Meka's cleanliness, and Austin discovering Jessica's bottomless closets of clothes.

Awkward Reaffirmation

In a meeting with expert Pastor Cal Roberson, Taylor airs her concerns about Brandon and in the middle of the conversation he arrives with a bouquet in hand to apologize for his rude behavior. Pastor Cal isn't impressed though and seeks answers from Brandon for his actions. Ultimately, he reaffirms his vows made during their wedding and promises Taylor that he'll do better, but only time will tell.

Garbage Character

In a dinner with her friend Mallory, Mindy details the events that took place on her honeymoon with Zach and explains why he's not staying at their shared apartment. Needless to say, Mallory spoke the truth about the situation by telling her friend she doesn't deserve to be treated that way and that Zach's "character is garbage."

More Exploring

In the next round of spouse apartment visits, Katie sees a different side of Derek when she finds a fake gun and money in his bedside drawer. Meanwhile, Meka scans Michael's "messy" apartment that he calls "organized chaos." At Katie's, Derek meets her dog Jax who joins them at their new apartment. And Taylor helps Brandon move into their apartment when she goes to his place and packs.

Not Failing

When Michael and Meka meet with Pastor Cal, they open up about their marriage, and while things are looking up, she reveals that she's having a hard time trusting him after their honeymoon debacle regarding sex. Michael does his best to clarify his side, claiming that he looks for maternal affection due to his past, and that it may have been misconstrued. The conversation leads him to break down in tears as he worries aloud that he's failing at being a husband, but Meka reassures him they're not failing and gives him a hug.

Attraction Under Review

Pastor Cal begins his observation of Mindy and Zach separately, seeking out her side before moving onto Zach's apartment. Mindy explains that Zach's barely been trying in their marriage and constantly tells her how he's not attracted to her. When he speaks with Zach, he tries to understand the logic, but does his best to instill the idea that attraction isn't always instantaneous and can easily grow if given the chance. When they meet all together, Mindy tells Zach how his words have made her feel, but when the apartment talk begins again, he claims he's still not ready and that this show isn't called "roommates at first sight."

Still Blissful

When Pastor Cal pays Jessica and Austin a visit, he can't help but observe their obvious happiness and growing connection. He tells them how thrilled he is to see their glee over the arrangement, but will it still be that way after eight weeks?

Competing

At Derek and Katie's, Pastor Cal asks some big questions and gets some major answers to match regarding exes and the prospect of truly falling in love. Katie has concerns when she learns Derek may take up to six months or a year to love her, while he worries about her lingering feelings for her ex. Openly, Derek tells her that he feels like he's competing in his own marriage. Later on though, she promises that all ties with her ex have been cut, including following each other on social media. Will that be enough to calm the stirred-up waters? Fans will have to tune in next week to find out.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime