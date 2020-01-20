Is 'The Bachelor' on Tonight? When to Catch Peter Weber's Next Episode

Chris Harrison might be right — Season 24 of The Bachelor just might just be the most dramatic in history. In just two episodes, the drama has exploded — quite literally — leaving Peter Weber torn between the women vying for his affection. And with last week's episode leaving off right in the middle of Hannah Ann and Kelsey's #ChampagneGate, we can't wait for Episode 3 to see how it all unfolds.

But this Monday's episode happens to fall on a holiday — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. So, if you're off for the three-day weekend and are wondering if The Bachelor is still on tonight, fear not. Peter will be back on your television screens by 8/7c, just in time to hand out the roses.

Who Is Madison Prewett From 'The Bachelor'? Everything You Need to Know Peter has plenty of great women to choose from — but Madi stands out among the group.

As for what to expect from the third episode, we have a familiar face returning to the mansion. No, not Hannah Brown (she's already been there, done that), but Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite Demi Burnett makes a cameo to presumably help the 28-year-old pilot narrow some the remaining women. There are currently 19 women left in the competition including standouts like Hannah Ann, Kelley, Victoria F., Victoria P., Natasha, McKenna, and more. "The queen is back!" she says via a megaphone in the trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The focus then shifts away from Demi and onto Alayah, who hasn't received a lot of airtime up until now. In the trailer, Sydney is seen calling Alayah "fabricated" and even Peter himself questions if she's putting on an act for the cameras.

"Everything about me is being put into question," she says through tears, so from the looks of it, Alayah may be the one sent packing tonight.

Lastly, in the promo clip, we see Host Harrison tell the women that there's been a last-minute change-up with the rose ceremony as he pulls a rose off of the table. Is one additional woman being sent home? Sure looks like it — but we'll have to tune in to see how it all plays out.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC