11 'Schitt's Creek' Memes & Tweets Keeping Us Laughing Until Season 6
Oh, Schitt, it’s almost time to say goodbye to Moira, Johnny, David, and Alexis Rose. Schitt’s Creek’s sixth and final season premieres on January 7. (And you’d better not RSVP as “pending.”)
We’ve scoured the web for funny Schitt’s Creek memes and tweets, so stop acting like a disgruntled pelican and scroll down to keep the laughter going until Season 6 premieres next month.
Cultural Impact:
█
█
█
█ ＿
Alexis Rose Michelangelo's
saying “David” David
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 21, 2019
7 Characters Bringing Pansexuality to TV (PHOTOS)
This inclusion not only affirms pansexuality but also offers pan viewers a chance to see themselves reflected on screen.
Therapist: and what do we say when we feel like this?
Me: Ew, David
Therapist: No.
— Austin (@Austaur) July 19, 2019
Ok guys, hear me out...... pic.twitter.com/UDJo9iWRF1
— Mrs Phil Perry MBE (@MrsPhilPerry) July 8, 2019
Catherine O'Hara on Moira's Most Over-the-Top 'Schitt's Creek' Fashion (PHOTOS)
After the Pop TV series' four Emmy nods, we celebrate with a look back at Moira's best looks, with some inside scoop from O'Hara herself!
'The Good Place,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Feel Good TV (PHOTOS)
Plus, 'The Big Bang Theory' and others make the list.
Glad to see H&M has finally come out with a line of Johnny Rose-inspired nightshirts pic.twitter.com/uD5TFNaE3W
— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) June 26, 2019
me when i have one thing to do in a day pic.twitter.com/UFE5cBFYGv
— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) April 5, 2019
TV Insider Podcast: 'Watchmen,' 'The Boys,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More of 2019's Best
Plus, we reveal our most recommended shows and favorite performances.
View this post on Instagram
Time to embrace the unsung hero of afternoon television Moira Rose #moirarose #schittscreek #schittscreekmemes
Is your child texting about Schitt’s Creek?
LOL = LOVER OF (WINE), (NOT) LABELS
WYD = WHO’S YOUR DAVID?
WTF = WHEN TO FOLD (IN THE CHEESE)
WTH = WHEN(DID) TED (GET) HOT!?
LMAO = LOVE ME AN OLIVE (BRANCH)
STFU = SIMPLY THE FUCKING(BEST) UNIT
JK = JAZZAGALS KINGDOM
— Marisa Crane (@marisabcrane) October 30, 2019
Critics Choice Awards 2020: 'When They See Us,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Among the TV Nominations
Plus, 'Watchmen,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag,' 'The Crown' and more.
Schitt's Creek, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 10/9c, Pop TV