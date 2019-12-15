11 'Schitt's Creek' Memes & Tweets Keeping Us Laughing Until Season 6

Dan Clarendon
Pop TV

Oh, Schitt, it’s almost time to say goodbye to Moira, Johnny, David, and Alexis Rose. Schitt’s Creek’s sixth and final season premieres on January 7. (And you’d better not RSVP as “pending.”)

We’ve scoured the web for funny Schitt’s Creek memes and tweets, so stop acting like a disgruntled pelican and scroll down to keep the laughter going until Season 6 premieres next month.

https://cornedbeefhashtags.tumblr.com/post/186837995308/king-david-plays-a-regular-non-secret

7 Characters Bringing Pansexuality to TV (PHOTOS)

7 Characters Bringing Pansexuality to TV (PHOTOS)

This inclusion not only affirms pansexuality but also offers pan viewers a chance to see themselves reflected on screen.

Catherine O'Hara on Moira's Most Over-the-Top 'Schitt's Creek' Fashion (PHOTOS)

Catherine O'Hara on Moira's Most Over-the-Top 'Schitt's Creek' Fashion (PHOTOS)

After the Pop TV series' four Emmy nods, we celebrate with a look back at Moira's best looks, with some inside scoop from O'Hara herself!

https://cornedbeefhashtags.tumblr.com/post/186804492728
'The Good Place,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Feel Good TV (PHOTOS)

'The Good Place,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Feel Good TV (PHOTOS)

Plus, 'The Big Bang Theory' and others make the list.

TV Insider Podcast: 'Watchmen,' 'The Boys,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More of 2019's Best

TV Insider Podcast: 'Watchmen,' 'The Boys,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More of 2019's Best

Plus, we reveal our most recommended shows and favorite performances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Time to embrace the unsung hero of afternoon television Moira Rose #moirarose #schittscreek #schittscreekmemes

A post shared by Claire Trevien | poet (@ctrevien) on

Critics Choice Awards 2020: 'When They See Us,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Among the TV Nominations

Critics Choice Awards 2020: 'When They See Us,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Among the TV Nominations

Plus, 'Watchmen,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag,' 'The Crown' and more.

Schitt's Creek, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 10/9c, Pop TV