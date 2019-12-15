11 'Schitt's Creek' Memes & Tweets Keeping Us Laughing Until Season 6

Oh, Schitt, it’s almost time to say goodbye to Moira, Johnny, David, and Alexis Rose. Schitt’s Creek’s sixth and final season premieres on January 7. (And you’d better not RSVP as “pending.”)

We’ve scoured the web for funny Schitt’s Creek memes and tweets, so stop acting like a disgruntled pelican and scroll down to keep the laughter going until Season 6 premieres next month.

Therapist: and what do we say when we feel like this? Me: Ew, David Therapist: No. — Austin (@Austaur) July 19, 2019

Ok guys, hear me out...... pic.twitter.com/UDJo9iWRF1 — Mrs Phil Perry MBE (@MrsPhilPerry) July 8, 2019

Glad to see H&M has finally come out with a line of Johnny Rose-inspired nightshirts pic.twitter.com/uD5TFNaE3W — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) June 26, 2019

me when i have one thing to do in a day pic.twitter.com/UFE5cBFYGv — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) April 5, 2019

Is your child texting about Schitt’s Creek? LOL = LOVER OF (WINE), (NOT) LABELS

WYD = WHO’S YOUR DAVID?

WTF = WHEN TO FOLD (IN THE CHEESE)

WTH = WHEN(DID) TED (GET) HOT!?

LMAO = LOVE ME AN OLIVE (BRANCH)

STFU = SIMPLY THE FUCKING(BEST) UNIT

JK = JAZZAGALS KINGDOM — Marisa Crane (@marisabcrane) October 30, 2019

Schitt's Creek, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 10/9c, Pop TV