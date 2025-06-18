Tom Llamas didn’t get off to the best start in his first week as Lester Holt‘s replacement on NBC Nightly News, but he saw some improvement during Week 2. The ratings are officially in for the week of June 9, and Llamas had higher numbers than before, although he still fell short to ABC’s David Muir.

NBC Nightly News averaged 5.663 million total viewers, up from the previous week of 5.449 million viewers. This put them up +4% in total viewers. Their numbers in the adults 25-54 demo increased 9%, up to 844,000 from 771,000.

This put them in second place, falling behind ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir, which averaged 7.248 million total viewers in the second week of June. Like NBC, ABC had a +4% increase in total viewers. They were up 10% in the target 25-54 range, scoring 1 million viewers in the demo.

Meanwhile, CBS Evening News finished the week averaging 4.159 million total viewers and 547,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo. This brought them up 7% for total viewers and up 6% for viewers in demo compared to the first week of the month.

Holt hosted NBC Nightly News for 10 years before departing the program at the end of May. Llamas was confirmed as the longtime anchor’s replacement in March. He started the job on June 2.

“Anchoring NBC Nightly News is a profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility,” Llamas said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the world class journalists at Nightly News and Top Story to bring viewers the most important stories every night. Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth.”

Llamas has been working in newsrooms since he was just 15 years old and interned at Telemundo in Miami. He has since worked for various NBC affiliates, then had a tenure at ABC News from 2014 to 2021. He returned to NBC News that same year. In addition to hosting NBC Nightly News, Llamas also hosts Top Story With Tom Llamas on NBC News Now.

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, NBC