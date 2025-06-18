Meet ‘The Challenge’ Season 41 Cast: ‘Vets & New Threats’

Amanda Bell
Comments
The CHallenge Season 40 cast
MTV

The Challenge

 More

For its next season, The Challenge is taking on a new theme: “Vets and New Threats.”

Vets, of course, refers to the “veterans” title long-timers of the show have given themselves in recent years. This includes some of the most seasoned contenders in the MTV reality competition show’s history, like Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and Johnny “Bananas” Devananzio, along with a few that are still relatively new to the scene, with just a few Challenge seasons under their belts.

Meanwhile, the crop of new threats includes competitors who haven’t been on The Challenge before but have other reality and pop culture credentials from shows like Big BrotherSurvivorAre You the One?, Love Island: All Stars, and professional sports like boxing and wrestling.

The logline for the new season tells us, “For 40 seasons, generations of battle-hardened Veterans have fought relentlessly for the ultimate prize: the title of Challenge Champion. This season, fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances, and experience is no longer reliable—it’s about navigating the ever-shifting landscape of alliances, betrayals, and unknown threats. To win, Veterans and New Threats will be forced to work together, unless they’re forced to turn on each other. Nothing is guaranteed.”

The network has also revealed the premiere date for The Challenge Season 41 will be Wednesday, July 30, at 8/7c.

Take a look below at the photos of the new season contenders of “Vets and New Threats.”

 

Chris

Vets

Chris “C.T.” Tamburello: (20 Challenges, 5 Wins) – IG: _famous4nothing

Ashley Mitchell

Ashley Mitchell (10 Challenges, 2 wins) – IG: MTVAshleyBrooke X: @MTVAshleyBrooke

Turbo

Turbo (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IGTurabi X: @TurabiCamkiran

Nia moore

Nia Moore (5 Challenges) – IG: therealniamoore X: @therealniamoore

Derek Chavez

Derek Chavez (6 Challenges) – IG: d.e.r.e.k.c X: @d_e_r_e_kc

Cara Maria Sorbello

Cara Maria Sorbello (16 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: misscaramaria

Aviv Melmed

Aviv Melmed (2 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: aviv_melmedbruno

Theo Campbell

Theo Campbell (4 Challenges) – IG: theo_campbell91 X: @theo_campbell91

Olivia Kaiser

Olivia Kaiser (3 Challenges) – IG: oliviaannkaiser X: @oliviakaiserxo

Michaela Bradshaw

Michaela Bradshaw (2 Challenges) – IG: TheMichaelaB X: @TheMichaelaB

Leroy Garrett

Leroy Garrett (15 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85

Derrick Kosinski

Derrick Kosinski (14 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: DerrickMTV X: @DerrickMTV

Johnny

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (24 Challenges, 7 Wins) – IG: JohnnyBananas X: @JohnnyBananas

Aneesa Ferreira

Aneesa Ferreira (19 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV

Rogan O'Connor
Nany Gonzales
Leka Sodade

New Threats

  • Leka Sodade (Canada’s Ultimate Challenge) – IG: FitWithLeks 
Gabe Wai

Gabe Wai (Former WWE) – IG: GabeWaiFit 

Dee Valladares

Dee Valladares (Survivor 45) – IG: RoamWithDee 

Blue Kim

Blue Kim (Big Brother 25) – IG: BlueBeachKim X: @BlueBeachKim

Adrienne Naylor
Sydney Segal

Sydney Segal (Survivor 41) – IG: QueenSydney 

Justin Hinsley

Justin Hinsley (Cheer) – IG: JusHinsley_

America Lopez

America Lopez (Big Brother 25) – IG: adawgg956 X: @A_dawg956

Yeremi Hykel

Yeremi Hykel (The Amazing Race 35) – IG: Yeremi.Hykel

Will Gagnon

Will Gagnon (Are You The One) – IG: Will_Gagnonn X: @Will_Gagnonn

Tay Wilcoxson

Tay Wilcoxson (Big Brother Australia 15) – IG: bohobarbie_

Leonardo Dionicio

Leonardo Dionicio (Love Island USA) – IG: Leonardo_Dionicio

Jake Cornish
Izzy Fairthorne

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot Too Handle) – IG: izfairr

Cedric Hodges

Cedric Hodges (Big Brother 26) – IG: OfficiallyCed

Ben Davis

Ben Davis (Boxer) – IG: BenTheBaneDavis X: @BenTheBaneDavis

The Challenge




