Meet ‘The Challenge’ Season 41 Cast: ‘Vets & New Threats’

For its next season, The Challenge is taking on a new theme: “Vets and New Threats.”

Vets, of course, refers to the “veterans” title long-timers of the show have given themselves in recent years. This includes some of the most seasoned contenders in the MTV reality competition show’s history, like Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and Johnny “Bananas” Devananzio, along with a few that are still relatively new to the scene, with just a few Challenge seasons under their belts.

Meanwhile, the crop of new threats includes competitors who haven’t been on The Challenge before but have other reality and pop culture credentials from shows like Big Brother, Survivor, Are You the One?, Love Island: All Stars, and professional sports like boxing and wrestling.

The logline for the new season tells us, “For 40 seasons, generations of battle-hardened Veterans have fought relentlessly for the ultimate prize: the title of Challenge Champion. This season, fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances, and experience is no longer reliable—it’s about navigating the ever-shifting landscape of alliances, betrayals, and unknown threats. To win, Veterans and New Threats will be forced to work together, unless they’re forced to turn on each other. Nothing is guaranteed.”

The network has also revealed the premiere date for The Challenge Season 41 will be Wednesday, July 30, at 8/7c.

Take a look below at the photos of the new season contenders of “Vets and New Threats.”