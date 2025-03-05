When Does ‘Unforgotten’ Season 6 Premiere in the U.S.?

Being a fan of a British series that airs in the U.S. means growing accustomed to delayed premiere dates. Such is the case for fans of ITV’s Unforgotten, which airs on PBS Masterpiece here. The detective drama debuted its sixth season in the U.K. in February — and was renewed for Season 7 right after its February 24 finale! When does Unforgotten Season 6 come out in the U.S.? And what’s to come in the new installment? We answer all of those questions here.

What is Unforgotten about?

Unforgotten is an award-winning cold case crime drama following veteran London detectives who uncover the truth behind tangled, complicated murders from the past. But the deeper the truth lies, the bigger the emotional toll for the suspects, the families left behind, and for the detective inspectors themselves. Each season begins with the discovery of human remains, and the mystery unfolds from there. Interpersonal relationships among the detectives also provide dramatic intrigue, and Season 5 marked the story’s biggest change yet.

Unforgotten has won a BAFTA and a Broadcasting Press Guild Award in the U.K., and it’s one of the handful of Masterpiece shows that’s not based on a popular book series.

Who is in the Unforgotten Season 6 cast?

Unforgotten stars Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan, Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica Jones, Nicola Walker as DCI Cassie Stuart, Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley, Georgia Mackenzie as pathologist Dr. Leanne Balcombe, Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets, and Michelle Bonnard as Sunny’s romantic partner, Sal. MyAnna Buring joined the Season 6 cast as a right-wing reporter named Melinda Ricci. Peaky Blinders‘ Emmett Scanlan joined as Patrick, Melinda’s fiancé.

More new faces in Season 6 are Maximilian Fairley as Martin “Marty” Baines, Elham Ehsas as Asif Syed, Cobra’s Victoria Hamilton as Juliet Cooper, Pixie Davies as Taylor Cooper, and Damien Molony as Father Luke Ryan.

Walker joined the cast in Season 5 to replace the void left by the shocking death of Keenan’s Cassie in Season 4. The fifth season began nine months after her death and showed the growing pains among the staff with their new boss, Jessica.

When does Unforgotten Season 6 premiere in the U.S.?

Season 6 premiered on ITV in the U.K. on February 9. Its sixth and final episode of the season aired on February 24. The season was available in full on ITV’s streaming service, ITVX, upon the premiere.

As of the time of publication, there is no official U.S. premiere date for Unforgotten Season 6, but it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2025. Season 5 aired in February 2023 in the U.K. and September 2023 in the U.S. Season 4’s U.K. debut was in February 2021 but July 2021 in the U.S., so it doesn’t always follow the February through September format.

Season 6 will show the “continuation” of Sunny and Jess’ relationship. “For me, it’s a continuation of their relationship that started in season 5,” Bhaskar told Radio Times. “For me, by the end of Season 5, they have that one scene where they kind of open up to each other. That was a really vital moment in their relationship.”

“There’s an element of trust in their working relationship now,” he continued. “Jess doesn’t think that Sunny’s a threat; he doesn’t think that she’s a threat to the way he works and everything. In terms of their personal lives, I don’t think they know each other that well yet. So, they do hold back on that, as you would with coworkers.”

They’ll be trying to solve the murder of a woman named Whitney Marsh. Their department usually handles cold cases, but they soon learn that Whitney’s remains are recent and her body was already dismembered before the remains were left in a marsh.

Will there be an Unforgotten Season 7?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV (@itv)

Yes! The series was renewed for Season 7 on February 25. Stars Bhaskar and Keenan helped announce the renewal in an Instagram video showing them holding a Season 7 script (see above).

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates on this beloved series.

Unforgotten, Season 6 Premiere, TBA, PBS