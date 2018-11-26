‘The Good Place,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More Feel Good TV (PHOTOS)
Sometimes you just need a good laugh. Thankfully, there are plenty of TV shows to whet your appetite.
In the gallery above, TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s staff reveals which picks are on their lists right now, from The Good Place to The Big Bang Theory and many more. Between streaming and network TV, there’s something for every taste.
