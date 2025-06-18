‘The Price Is Right’ Player Has Wild Celebration After Winning Two Cars

The Price Is Right contestant Claire Tongbalad was so excited to be on the game show that she almost went the wrong way! Hopefully her driving is better because she went home with a shiny new car after a “35-year wait” to be on the show.

Tongbalad won the Second Item Up For Bid, which was a Home Office Package that included a 27-inch desktop computer with a webcam, a keyboard, a mouse, and a wooden desk with an adjustable chair, on Tuesday, June 17. The actual retail price was $2,621, so Tongbalad’s bid of $2,500 was the closest.

After she won, the contestant yelled, “Oh my God!” and was confused about which way she went up to the stage from the podium, since she was on the far end. Tongbalad decided to take the long way around, yelling and high-fiving contestants as she went.

She then came up to the stage to play Five Price Tags for a 2025 Toyota Corolla LE. When host Drew Carey asked her how she was feeling, Tongbalad said she was “exhilarated.”

“I think you’re going to feel a little bit better,” Drew Carey said as he told her she could win a new car.

“No frigging way. I’ve been waiting for this for 35 years,” Tongbalad said as she put her hands on her head.

The way Five Price Tags works is that there are five price tags on a board. One of them is the price of the car. The Price Is Right contestant has four chances to try and win four of them, which gives them a greater chance of winning the car. The way they win the price tags is by correctly guessing if the price on the item in front of them is true or false.

The first item Drew Carey thought was an “ink thing.” It was actually a food vacuum sealer and was priced at $80. Tongbalad said it was false, but it was true, so she didn’t earn another pick.

The next item was a Life Purifying straw, priced at $49. The item was $25, so Tongbalad won one price tag. A folding step stool was the third item. Tongbalad thought that the price of $35 was true. She was right and earned her second pick.

The final item was an analog wooden clock with a revolving pendulum. Tongbalad did not think the clock was $107. She was wrong, as it was that price. Tongbalad only won two picks off the board.

She selected $24,730 for her first pick, which was not the price of the clock. The game show contestant then picked $23,559. That was the correct price, so she won the Toyota.

Tongbalad put her hands on her head and said, “Oh my freaking God!” as she paced around the studio. “Oh my God! Stop! I’m dying.”

During the Showcase Showdown, both she and another contestant spun an 85, so they had to spin again. On the second spin, she landed on 65 while her opponent landed on 15. She advanced to the Showcase.

Tongbalad bid on a Saint Laurent tennis package, which included two rackets and three balls, as well as a Leisuremod dining table with eight dining chairs, place settings, sugar bowl, lid, creamer, salt and pepper shaker, butter and gravy dishes, oval platter, and round veggie bowl. The final item was a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox LT.

She bid $35,00o for the whole package. The actual Showcase cost $37,704, which gave her a difference of $2,704. She won because her opponent was $7,000 under….her second car of the show!

Tongbalad went home with two cars and many prizes, totaling $63,844. She was the biggest winner of the episode.