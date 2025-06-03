Schitt’s Creek debuted 10 years ago and signed off TV five years ago when its sixth season concluded in 2020, but was that the end of the Rose family’s story?

It’s a question that has lingered since the Canadian comedy won big at the Emmys following its purported final season. And while series co-creator and star Dan Levy hadn’t ruled out the possibility, as he stated in 2020 that the Season 6 finale was “the best way we could have ended the show,” but “if there is an idea that ever pops into my head worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freakin’ good at this point, because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye.”

“Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point soon,” Levy had noted. As viewers will recall, he played David Rose, son to Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and Johnny (Eugene Levy), and brother to Alexis (Annie Murphy), all of whom were exiled to the titular town they’d once purchased as a joke, after their fortune was lost.

The Rose family moved into the Rosebud Motel, making the location rather iconic for the series. So, what has sparked fan speculation that the Roses might be returning? It seems that the Rosebud Motel signage has been placed back on the exterior of the building, which had previously been removed following the production’s conclusion.

In 2021, the site, listed as the Hockley Motel, was put up for sale at a price point of $1.6 million, while it’s unclear if there was a buyer, the new signage could pay homage to the series that once filmed at the Ontario-based location. Or, some fans are wondering if a new Schitt’s Creek-related project is shooting there.

One fan shared a video on TikTok of themself outside the motel as they stated, “So the rumors are true. I wanted to see for myself that it was back, and it’s back! The sign is back. I don’t know what they’re gonna make. Maybe a reunion, another season, a movie?! Who’s excited?”

Meanwhile, another fan posted on Instagram a few weeks earlier, an image of the motel’s facade, captioning it, “The sign is up!!!! This is new. And freakin exciting!! I’ve heard two streams of theory on this. 1. They are making a movie, 2. Someone bought the motel and is making it an SC tourist experience. Either way….I’m sold!! There is SOME reason that sign has gone up and I’m super excited!!!”

Based on other images of the motel prior to the sign’s placement, it seems that the Coke vending machine, which was in the series, has also been replaced outside the building. Other fans have also taken note of the sign’s return. See some of their reactions below:

Whether this means more Schitt’s Creek is on the way or a new immersive motel experience is on the horizon, stay tuned for any updates, and let us know your theories below.

