Eugene Levy and Dan Levy have been announced as the hosts of the 76th Emmy Awards, which will air on Sunday, September 15, making them the first father-son duo to preside over the ceremony.

ABC confirmed the news on Friday, August 16, revealing that the Schitt’s Creek stars will host the upcoming awards show, which will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will air live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” said Eugene and Dan in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on September 15.”

In 2020, Eugene won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Johnny Rose on the hit Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek. Meanwhile, Dan picked up the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as David Rose.

“Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, stated.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego added, “We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts. Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

Jesse Collins Entertainment executive producer’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will return to produce this year’s Emmys after the success of last year’s ceremony. Alex Rudzinski will once again serve as director, while Brittany Brazil returns as co-executive producer as does producer Taryn Hurd, production designer Brian Stonestreet and head writer Jon Macks.

In addition, Emmy Award winner Rickey Minor will serve as music director for the sixth time. Lighting designer Noah Mitz and screens producer Drew Findley are also returning from last year. Eric Cook is joining the team as co-executive producer.

“Eugene and Dan Levy created two of the most iconic TV characters in recent history and are a perfect fit to host television’s biggest night,” said Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment. “We look forward to the audience having an unforgettable experience with this dynamic duo.”

Most recently, Eugene served as host and executive producer of The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV+, where the actor visited some of the world’s most remarkable hotels. The show returned for a second season in 2024 and received two Emmy nominations. He will next be seen as a guest star in Season 4 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Dan, meanwhile, most recently had a four-episode arc in Netflix’s Sex Education and starred in Jerry Seinfeld‘s Netflix movie Unfrosted. His upcoming projects include The Smurfs Movie, which will be released on February 14, 2025, and the upcoming features Animals Friends and At the Sea.

76th Emmy Awards, September 15, 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT, ABC