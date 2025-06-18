‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Go Wild As Model Alexis Gaube Shows Off Figure In Cut-Out Swimsuit

The Price Is Right models are typically seen in sparkly dresses and heels, or dress pants and a button-down shirt for the guys. However, Alexis Gaube shocked fans when she stripped down to a cut-out swimsuit and underwear in a recent Instagram post.

“Miami was quite Literally a Fever Dream 🌡️☀️#swimweek,” she captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday, June 17. Miami Swim Week took place at the Mondrian South Beach in Miami, Florida, from May 28 to June 1. The event featured runway shows, parties, and industry events that showcased swimwear and resort wear from national and international designers.

The first photo Alexis Gaube posted was of a selfie she took in the mirror in her hotel room. She had on a cropped Belize shirt with fruits on it, underwear, and rollers in her hair. Her toned legs, arms, and stomach were on display in the photo as she gave a pouting face.

The next picture was of her and her friend, Liza Jackson, at a party. They both wore short sparkly dresses and heels, typical of what Gaube usually wears on The Price Is Right.

In the Instagram post, the third one was a video of Alexis Gaube walking down a runway in a barely-there bathing suit. She wore a one-shouldered black swimsuit with cut-outs on her chest and side. The bikini portion of her suit was small, showing off much of her hips and legs, and a secret tattoo. Gaube paired the bathing suit with a wide-rimmed black hat, black heels, and a sheer shoulder cover-up with gloves.

The next photo in the carousel showed Gaube with no makeup on in an elevator, wearing a black and white striped skirt and jacket, with a gray sports bra underneath. A matching headband sat atop her head. Sunglasses covered her eyes. She held a CVS bag in one arm as well as her phone, which took the photo. In her other arm, she had three bags and an item in her hand.

The final clip in her post was of the model getting ready to go on stage. An interviewer asked them to describe SwimWeek in one word. “Spicy,” Gaube, in a pink bathrobe, said and then purred.

The Price is Right fans couldn’t get over how good Gaube looked and took to the comments to tell her that. “Stunning!” an Instagram user said.

“An absolute beauty,” wrote another.

“You’re such a hottie,” said a third.

“You look amazing! So beautiful,” commented one fan.

One follower simply commented a GIF of Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air passing out. Gaube commented back with laughing emojis.

“Slay goddess slay,” one last fan said.