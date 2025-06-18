HGTV is continuously coming up with new show concepts for their viewers, and in 2025, one of those was Castle Impossible. The show stars married couple Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira renovating a castle that she inherited from her grandparents, with the hopes of keeping it running and profitable as a wedding venue and event space.

Season 1 concluded on June 17, and fans are already begging for more. Social media has been flooded with comments from viewers wondering if the show will return for Season 2. Scroll down for what we know so far.

Will Castle Impossible return for Season 2?

So far, a Season 2 has not been confirmed. HGTV said that there is no news to share about the show’s future just yet, according to Country Living.

During Season 1, Recker and Figueira renovated bedrooms, the kitchen, playroom, workshop, and bathing chamber. But considering the estate is massive, there are plenty of more rooms and spaces to work on if the show is picked up for another season.

When will Castle Impossible Season 2 premiere?

We won’t have an answer to this until the network actually confirms that Season 2 is happening. Season 1 premiered at the end of April 2025, so we’d likely have to wait until at least spring 2026 for more episodes if there’s a renewal.

Who is in the Castle Impossible cast?

The show stars Recker and Figueira, who are teenage sweethearts. The two broke up in 2009 after their high school romance and pursued different paths: She went to college, while he joined the U.S. Air Force.

However, when they were both home for the holidays in California in 2015, they reconnected. At the time, he was living in Arizona and she was finishing up school. They dated long-distance for a bit before he relocated to California in 2017 to complete his own studies.

It was one year later when Reckert got the call that her grandparents needed her help in France. Figueira studied abroad in Paris so he was able to join her as she cared for her ailing grandfather. The couple got engaged in March 2020, followed by a wedding that December. By August 2021, Figueira officially moved to France to be with his wife full-time.

Where is the castle from Castle Impossible?

The castle is located in Lésigny, France, which is about 12 miles outside of Paris. It sits on 130 acres of land and is 500 years old.