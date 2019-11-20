Grammys 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish & Lil Nas X Top List of Nominees
CBS has unveiled the nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards and the leading artists are all first-time honorees.
Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are this year's most-nominated artists with Lizzo touting eight nods and the other two garnering six nominations each. Slated to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020, the awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys for the second time.
Bebe Rexha unveiled this year's nominees on Wednesday, a lineup that includes a melting-pot of artists. Nominees and winners are selected by members of the Recording Academy making the Grammys the only peer-selected music award.
"I am in complete awe of the inspiring nominees who have poured their hearts and souls into their craft, and in turn, have provided fans worldwide a year of music that changed us, stirred our emotions and inspired us to do more," said Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan.
"Today's announcement reflects a new era for the Recording Academy — an army of engaged members that welcomes diversity, embraces creativity and champions young musicians on the rise. It's shaping up to be a year of firsts, and I can promise that the 62nd Grammy Awards will pack the same punch as this year's nominees. I am proud to march forward alongside our members and nominated artists."
This year's pool of nominees were chosen based on more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories. Read on for the list of nominees in the major categories and don't miss the Grammys when they air early next year.
Record Of The Year
"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" — H.E.R.
"Talk" — Khalid
"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
I, I — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit" — Beyoncé
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
"Linked" — Bonobo
"Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers
"Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
"Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour"— Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Rock Album
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best R&B Performance
"Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
"Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye
"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Best Country Song:
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
"It All Comes Out in the Wash" — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"Some of It" — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
"Speechless" — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together — Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore
Settle Here — William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album
X 100PRE — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
Almadura — iLe
El Mal Querer — Rosalía
Best Americana Album:
Years to Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma — Keb' Mo'
Tales of America — J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire — Yola
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming — Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
"Girl in the Movies" — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
"I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
"Spirit" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
"Suspirium" — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Best Music Film
"Homecoming" — Beyoncé
"Remember My Name" — David Crosby
"Birth of the Cool" — (Miles Davis)
"Shangri-La" — (Various Artists)
"Anima" — Thom Yorke
62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, January 26, 2020, 8/7c, CBS