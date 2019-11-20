Grammys 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish & Lil Nas X Top List of Nominees

CBS has unveiled the nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards and the leading artists are all first-time honorees.

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are this year's most-nominated artists with Lizzo touting eight nods and the other two garnering six nominations each. Slated to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020, the awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys for the second time.

Bebe Rexha unveiled this year's nominees on Wednesday, a lineup that includes a melting-pot of artists. Nominees and winners are selected by members of the Recording Academy making the Grammys the only peer-selected music award.

"I am in complete awe of the inspiring nominees who have poured their hearts and souls into their craft, and in turn, have provided fans worldwide a year of music that changed us, stirred our emotions and inspired us to do more," said Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan.

"Today's announcement reflects a new era for the Recording Academy — an army of engaged members that welcomes diversity, embraces creativity and champions young musicians on the rise. It's shaping up to be a year of firsts, and I can promise that the 62nd Grammy Awards will pack the same punch as this year's nominees. I am proud to march forward alongside our members and nominated artists."

This year's pool of nominees were chosen based on more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories. Read on for the list of nominees in the major categories and don't miss the Grammys when they air early next year.

Record Of The Year

"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit" — Beyoncé

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

"Linked" — Bonobo

"Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers

"Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

"Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL

"Midnight Hour"— Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Rock Album

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best R&B Performance

"Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye

"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae