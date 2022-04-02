11 Wild Moments from Grammy History (PHOTOS)

The 64th Grammy Awards should be quite the spectacle, with Silk Sonic opening the show, Lady Gaga and superstar Korean boyband BTS among the performers, and tributes for Stephen Sondheim and the Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins. But will we still be talking about the 2022 show years from now?

See the tough acts this year’s Grammy ceremony has to follow in the gallery of unforgettable Grammy moments below.

2022 Grammy Awards, Sunday, April 3, 8/7c, CBS

FABRICE PERFORMS ON THE ROSEANNE SHOW
Milli Vanilli Wins, Then Loses

Upon the discovery that Milli Vanilli members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan didn’t actually sing on Girl You Know It’s True, the duo’s 1990 Best New Artist Grammy was rescinded, and the guys became the new faces of lip-syncing.

grammys 11 gallery bob dylan
Bob Dylan Gets Soy Bombed

Bob Dylan was duly befuddled during his performance of “Love Sick” at the 1998 Grammys when backup dancer Michael Portnoy went rogue, ripped off his shirt to reveal the words “Soy Bomb” on his chest, and convulsed in spastic dance moves for 30 seconds before getting yanked off stage.

43rd Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Eminem Performs With Elton John

Eminem has courted accusations of homophobia since, but at least he held hands with (openly gay) Elton John after they performed Em’s song “Stan” at the 2000 Grammys.

42nd Annual Grammy Awards - Pressroom
Jennifer Lopez Wears That Dress

No Grammy red carpet moment has ever been nearly as iconic as the green, barely-there Versace dress J.Lo wore to the 2000 Grammys (along with some double-sided tape).

43rd Annual Grammy Awards - Pressroom
Steely Dan

In 2001, the Album of the Year nominees included Radiohead’s Kid A, Beck’s Midnite Vulture, and Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP… and yet it was Steely Dan’s Two Against Nature that took the prize?!

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Pink Twirls Above the Grammy Audience

Pink is known for her athletic performances, but her acrobatics reached new heights at the 2010 Grammys when she flew above the audience on aerial silks and sang “Glitter in the Air.”

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Lady Gaga Arrives From an Egg

Way before A Star (was) Born, a strange bird named Lady Gaga was hatched… but only after incubating inside the egg for the length of the 2011 Grammys red carpet.

56th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Macklemore Apologizes to Kendrick Lamar

After The Heist won the 2014 Grammy for Best Rap Album, Macklemore texted Kendrick Lamar to say, “You got robbed. I wanted you to win” — and then he posted a screenshot on Twitter, which even Drake thought was “wack as f—k.”

56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Love Is Love

That same year, Macklemore joined Ryan Lewis and Mary Lambert to sing their hit “Same Love” — with an assist from Madonna — as Queen Latifah officiated the onstage weddings of 33 same-sex couples. Fetch the tissues!

UK: The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004 - Day Three
David Bowie Finally Gets His Due

How is it that David Bowie — a prolific glam-rock star with 11 number-one albums — only won a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and a music video Grammy during his lifetime? The Academy at least gave his final album, Blackstar, four trophies at the 2016 Grammys, but the Thin White Duke died more than a year prior.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Adele Starts Over

While performing “Fastlove” in memory of George Michael at the 2017 Grammys, Adele stopped singing and asked to take it from the top. “I’m sorry,” she said. “I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry. I can’t.”

