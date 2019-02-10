Grammy Awards 2019: Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)

What would the Grammy Awards be without its great performances? From tributes to surprising collaborations, they are the best part of music's biggest night.

This year's ceremony was no exception to the rule as many great artists took to the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles, including fan favorites such as Camila Cabello, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes and much more.

Below, watch the amazing musical moments and let us know your favorite in the comments below.

Camila Cabello feat. Ricky Martin, Young Thug, J Balvin & Arturo Sandoval "Havana"

One of the best performances of Havana HANDS DOWN #CAMILAxGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/DrtUvfZbyX — Jan loves camila (@Shooketh_camila) February 11, 2019

Shawn Mendes feat. Miley Cyrus "In My Blood"

O Shawn já atuou nos #GRAMMYsas não foi sozinho a Miley Cyrus juntou se a ele para cantar In my blood!! O que acharam do resultado final?#ShawnOnGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BMQYoF0WcH — Shawn Mendes Portugal (@The_Muffins_Pt) February 11, 2019

Kacey Musgraves "Rainbow"

Janelle Monae "Make Me Feel"

Post Malone and The Red Hot Chili Peppers "Stay," "Rockstar" & "Dark Necessities"

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris & Katy Perry — "Here You Come Again," "Jolene," "After the Gold Rush," "Red Shoes" and "9 to 5"

H.E.R. "Hard Place"

WATCH: @HERMusicx Perform Hard Place on the #Grammys Make sure you follow us for the latest @opinion8dmecom pic.twitter.com/LZ6WwjmZTG — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) February 11, 2019

Cardi B "Money"

Alicia Keys "Killing Me Softly With His Song," "Unforgettable," "Use Somebody," "That Thing," "In My Feelings" & "Empire State of Mind"

@ellamai‘s reaction to Alicia Keys singing Boo’d Up at the #Grammys makes my heart full pic.twitter.com/mY1o9gwsX0 — ♕ (@kordayanation) February 11, 2019

Dan + Shay "Tequila"

Two of the nicest & most talented guys we’ve ever met, having their moment at the #GRAMMYs. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it ♥️♥️♥️✨ @DanAndShay pic.twitter.com/1zHCtbjWak — 1075 The River (@1075theriver) February 11, 2019

Diana Ross "The Best Years of My Life" & "Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)"

Lady Gaga feat. Mark Ronson "Shallow"

Travis Scott, James Blake, Earth Wind & Fire "No Bystanders" & "Stop Trying to Be God"

Travis Scott, James Blake and Earth, Wind & Fire performing STOP TRYING TO BE GOD at The #Grammys pic.twitter.com/p4Re1YeC45 — YamzTheAlbum (@YamzTheAlbum) February 11, 2019

J.Lo, Neo & Smokey Robinson sing a Motown Medley

Brandi Carlile "The Joke"

I love this performance by Brandi Carlile,,, multitalented pic.twitter.com/TXrE8qmTus — showtimelimousine (@showtimelimonj) February 11, 2019

Chloe X Halle "Where Is the Love"

Chloe x Halle The future. Am I the only one who only watched them on #GrownIsh

And didn’t know about their music😐#Grammys pic.twitter.com/3DXFW7LC6U — chpa (@4chpa) February 11, 2019

St. Vincent & Dua Lipa "Masseduction" & "One Kiss"

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia & Andra Day "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"