Grammy Awards 2019: Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)
What would the Grammy Awards be without its great performances? From tributes to surprising collaborations, they are the best part of music's biggest night.
This year's ceremony was no exception to the rule as many great artists took to the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles, including fan favorites such as Camila Cabello, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes and much more.
Below, watch the amazing musical moments and let us know your favorite in the comments below.
Camila Cabello feat. Ricky Martin, Young Thug, J Balvin & Arturo Sandoval "Havana"
One of the best performances of Havana HANDS DOWN #CAMILAxGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/DrtUvfZbyX
— Jan loves camila (@Shooketh_camila) February 11, 2019
Shawn Mendes feat. Miley Cyrus "In My Blood"
O Shawn já atuou nos #GRAMMYsas não foi sozinho a Miley Cyrus juntou se a ele para cantar In my blood!!
O que acharam do resultado final?#ShawnOnGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BMQYoF0WcH
— Shawn Mendes Portugal (@The_Muffins_Pt) February 11, 2019
Kacey Musgraves "Rainbow"
#GRAMMYs Singer-songwriter #Kaceymusgraves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ZyAMmfPwe
— Happy Today (@jedimarce) February 11, 2019
Janelle Monae "Make Me Feel"
janelle monae slayed in this performance wow.... #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/34bAt8OOAp
— VINI 🇧🇷 (@Viniciuslamegoo) February 11, 2019
Post Malone and The Red Hot Chili Peppers "Stay," "Rockstar" & "Dark Necessities"
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris & Katy Perry — "Here You Come Again," "Jolene," "After the Gold Rush," "Red Shoes" and "9 to 5"
Best part of the #grammys by far! @DollyParton mashup performance with various artists! 9-5 pic.twitter.com/9aLTHGITGz
— Kristy (@kristy_925) February 11, 2019
H.E.R. "Hard Place"
WATCH: @HERMusicx Perform Hard Place on the #Grammys
Make sure you follow us for the latest @opinion8dmecom pic.twitter.com/LZ6WwjmZTG
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) February 11, 2019
Cardi B "Money"
#CardiB (@iamcardib) slaying the stage at the #GRAMMYs!!! pic.twitter.com/MbbhEic0nG
— Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) February 11, 2019
Alicia Keys "Killing Me Softly With His Song," "Unforgettable," "Use Somebody," "That Thing," "In My Feelings" & "Empire State of Mind"
@ellamai‘s reaction to Alicia Keys singing Boo’d Up at the #Grammys makes my heart full pic.twitter.com/mY1o9gwsX0
— ♕ (@kordayanation) February 11, 2019
Dan + Shay "Tequila"
Two of the nicest & most talented guys we’ve ever met, having their moment at the #GRAMMYs. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it ♥️♥️♥️✨ @DanAndShay pic.twitter.com/1zHCtbjWak
— 1075 The River (@1075theriver) February 11, 2019
Diana Ross "The Best Years of My Life" & "Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)"
I freaking love you @DianaRoss! That's a goooooood 75! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jGyo46lXU9
— Fearless Girl 🥂☀️🎉🏌️♀️ (@fearlessgirl66) February 11, 2019
Lady Gaga feat. Mark Ronson "Shallow"
lady gaga - shallow (grammys 2019). pic.twitter.com/clFXsGF0um
— ☽ (@gagasyuyi) February 11, 2019
Travis Scott, James Blake, Earth Wind & Fire "No Bystanders" & "Stop Trying to Be God"
Travis Scott, James Blake and Earth, Wind & Fire performing STOP TRYING TO BE GOD at The #Grammys pic.twitter.com/p4Re1YeC45
— YamzTheAlbum (@YamzTheAlbum) February 11, 2019
J.Lo, Neo & Smokey Robinson sing a Motown Medley
#JLo did not disappoint bringing her Las Vegas show to the #Grammys stage for a #Motown tribute w/ #SmokeyRobinson & closing w/ #StevieWonder & #Neyo pic.twitter.com/EJXjF3vQKx
— kl swa (@swannlake202) February 11, 2019
Brandi Carlile "The Joke"
I love this performance by Brandi Carlile,,, multitalented pic.twitter.com/TXrE8qmTus
— showtimelimousine (@showtimelimonj) February 11, 2019
Chloe X Halle "Where Is the Love"
Chloe x Halle
The future.
Am I the only one who only watched them on #GrownIsh
And didn’t know about their music😐#Grammys pic.twitter.com/3DXFW7LC6U
— chpa (@4chpa) February 11, 2019
St. Vincent & Dua Lipa "Masseduction" & "One Kiss"
Short hair don’t care 😍😍 @St_Vincent and @DuaLipa take the stage together at the #GRAMMMYs!!! pic.twitter.com/Mvb02Q8n90
— Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) February 11, 2019
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia & Andra Day "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"
Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, and Andra Day did Aretha proud with their rendition of Natural Woman 👏🏼❤️❤️#GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards #grammys2019 #ArethaFranklin #arethatribute pic.twitter.com/mBMGS41s7m
— Siobhain (@summer0001) February 11, 2019