Grammy Awards 2019: Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What would the Grammy Awards be without its great performances? From tributes to surprising collaborations, they are the best part of music's biggest night.

This year's ceremony was no exception to the rule as many great artists took to the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles, including fan favorites such as Camila Cabello, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes and much more.

Below, watch the amazing musical moments and let us know your favorite in the comments below.

Camila Cabello feat. Ricky Martin, Young Thug, J Balvin & Arturo Sandoval "Havana"

Shawn Mendes feat. Miley Cyrus "In My Blood"

Kacey Musgraves "Rainbow"

Janelle Monae "Make Me Feel"

Post Malone and The Red Hot Chili Peppers "Stay," "Rockstar" & "Dark Necessities"

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris & Katy Perry — "Here You Come Again," "Jolene," "After the Gold Rush," "Red Shoes" and "9 to 5"

H.E.R. "Hard Place"

Cardi B "Money"

Alicia Keys "Killing Me Softly With His Song," "Unforgettable," "Use Somebody," "That Thing," "In My Feelings" & "Empire State of Mind"

Dan + Shay "Tequila"

Diana Ross "The Best Years of My Life" & "Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)"

Lady Gaga feat. Mark Ronson "Shallow"

Travis Scott, James Blake, Earth Wind & Fire "No Bystanders" & "Stop Trying to Be God"

J.Lo, Neo & Smokey Robinson sing a Motown Medley

Brandi Carlile "The Joke"

Chloe X Halle "Where Is the Love"

St. Vincent & Dua Lipa "Masseduction" & "One Kiss"

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia & Andra Day "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"

