'Grammy Salute to Music Legends': PBS Airs 4th Annual All-Star Concert

In collaboration with the Recording Academy, Great Performances presents Grammy Salute To Music Legends, the fourth annual all-star concert offering a primetime spotlight for the Recording Academy’s 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients.

The celebration and tribute concert premieres nationwide Friday, October 18 on PBS. This year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave and Dionne Warwick. Lou Adler, Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson and Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees.

Saul Walker is the Technical Grammy Award recipient. Jeffery Redding is also honored as this year's recipient of the Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

The event features rare performances by both the honorees and artists they’ve inspired with never-before-seen renditions of their classic songs.

Grammy nominee Snoop Dogg salutes Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic; two-time GRAMMY winner Garth Brooks honors Sam Moore; five-time GRAMMY winner Lalah Hathaway and Kenya Hathaway pay tribute to their father Donny; past Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Johnny Mathis honors Warwick; and two-time GRAMMY winner Gregory Porter pays tribute to Eckstein.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Grammy Salute To Music Legends, Friday, October 18, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)