Grammy Awards 2019: The Winners List

Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with "Shallow"

Music's biggest night is finally here!

On Sunday, February 10, your favorite artists, from Lady Gaga, and Shawn Mendes to Dolly Parton and Diana Ross will take the stage for the Grammys 2019. Plus, stars like Jennifer Lopez will participate in a Motown tribute!

Those big names and more will walk the red carpet —ahead of putting on some must-see performances. Plus, hot newcomers like Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, and Luke Combs will duke it out for Best New Artist.

Follow along with us as we update the Grammy winners live. All of the nominees in the major categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Album Of The Year:

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” — Drake

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Record Of The Year:

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey