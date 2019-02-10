Grammy Awards 2019: The Winners List
Music's biggest night is finally here!
On Sunday, February 10, your favorite artists, from Lady Gaga, and Shawn Mendes to Dolly Parton and Diana Ross will take the stage for the Grammys 2019. Plus, stars like Jennifer Lopez will participate in a Motown tribute!
Those big names and more will walk the red carpet —ahead of putting on some must-see performances. Plus, hot newcomers like Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, and Luke Combs will duke it out for Best New Artist.
Grammy Awards 2019: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)
Music's biggest night is just beginning.
Follow along with us as we update the Grammy winners live. All of the nominees in the major categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Album Of The Year:
“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B
“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile
“Scorpion” — Drake
“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.
“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone
“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe
“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)
Record Of The Year:
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Drake - God's Plan
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Brandy Carlile - The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Childish Gambino - This Is America — WINNER
7 Broadway Musicals Begging for a Live TV Special
After the success of live TV versions of such Broadway musicals as 'Grease' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' more are coming.
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck - Colors
Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) — WINNER
Post Malone - Better Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow — WINNER
Maroon 5 and Cardi B - Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener — WINNER
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Pink - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson — My Way — WINNER
Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - Be Careful
Drake - Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead — WINNER (TIE)
Anderson .Paak - Bubblin — WINNER (TIE)
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino - This Is America — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Find Out Who's Performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards (PHOTOS)
Music's biggest night airs live on Sunday, February 10 on CBS.
Best Rap Song
Drake - God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Eminem - Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win
Best Rap Album
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha-T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Best Country Solo Performance
“Butterflies” - Kacey Musgraves — WINNER
Congrats Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Tequila" - Dan + Shay — WINNER
Congrats Best Country Song
"Space Cowboy" - Kasey Musgraves — WINNER
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good — WINNER
THE FEVER 333 - Made An America
Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Best Metal Performance
Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven - Honeycomb
High on Fire - Electric Messiah — WINNER
Trivium - Betrayer
Underoath - On My Teeth
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA
St. Vincent - Masseduction — WINNER
Ghost - Rats
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - M A N I A
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires — WINNER
Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt — WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck - Colors — WINNER
Björk - Utopia
David Byrne - American Utopia
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged
Best R&B Song
Miguel - Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. - Focus
Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
Ella Mai, Boo'd Up — WINNER
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]
Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
Fisher - Losing It
Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson] — WINNER
Virtual Self - Ghost Voices
11 Wild Moments from Grammy History (PHOTOS)
From memorable fashion to unforgettable performances.
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins - Singularity
Justice - Woman Worldwide — WINNER
Sofi Tukker - Treehouse
SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt - Annihilation
Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation — WINNER
Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape
Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock - Tamborine
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams — WINNER
Best Music Video
The Carters - Apes***
Childish Gambino - This Is America — WINNER
Joyner Lucas - I’m Not Racist
Janelle Monáe - PYNk
Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO
Best Music Film
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy — WINNER
Itzhak
Elvis Presley: The King