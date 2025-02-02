The biggest night in the music industry is already reaching high highs and low lows. This year’s host former Daily Show host and standup comedian Trevor Noah kicked things off with his monologue, full of its own hits and misses.

This is the host’s fifth consecutive year in a row as host. This year he also serves as a producer on the show.

Caught in the aftermath of the Los Angeles fires, much of this year’s ceremony is centered around raising money to support those impacted by the fires. Noah opened with a high, paying homage to the city that brought the evening’s ceremony some of its hit songs and artists.

“Just a few weeks ago, we weren’t sure tonight this show would even happen,” he opened. “This city has been through one of the largest natural disasters in American history.”

The band Dawes open up the 2025 #Grammys celebrating Los Angeles in light the the devastating wildfires. pic.twitter.com/t0Z8WG1cFR — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

As his monologue continued following a performance by the band Dawes, some of his jokes began to fall to the wayside as he notably stood right next to pop artist Chappell Roan. Despite no jokes being made about her, the queen of West Hollywood pop could not look any more uncomfortable for the duration of his monologue.

Chappell has been like this for 5 minutes she’s so over Trevor Noah lmao pic.twitter.com/DCMTh95tD7 — Cody Foreman (@CodyWForeman) February 3, 2025

The comedian gained traction again as he commented on the state of politics given the new administration’s strict immigration policies. As a South African immigrant, Noah referenced his own citizenship.

“There’s been a few changes in Washington,” he said. “So this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country.”

Noah also did a bit about the new raise on tariffs. “Maple syrup is about to be $50.”

Noah also couldn’t resist making a Taylor Swift joke, feigning to have just noticed she was at the ceremony. He poked at the intensity of her fanbase, while also hinting at the fact that should she win again, there could be an upset.

“Taylor, if you break Taylor’s record, you know the Swifties are going to come after you,” he said. Swift nodded in serious agreement, playing into Noah’s bit.

.@Trevornoah jokes about how Swifties would react if @taylorswift breaks her own album of the year record during his 2025 #Grammys monologue. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fbhoS2n7TW — billboard (@billboard) February 3, 2025

The 67th Grammy Awards is being held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.