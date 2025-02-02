The Grammys’ Best Moments: Touching Tributes, Pitch-Perfect Performances & More

The 67th Grammy Awards brought the power of popular music to bear on Sunday (February 2) night with a series of electric performances, historic wins, and an energy of healing for the city that’d been through so much in recent weeks.

It was a tough needle to thread, striking both a celebratory and consoling tone, but the show managed to achieve just that.

Here’s a look at some of the very best moments of the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The tributes to LA were pitch-perfect.

Although the Grammys were all about celebrating the biggest artists of the year, this year’s show was also a tribute to the city of Los Angeles following the recent devastating wildfires that ravaged the city. After an opening tribute, attendees and viewers were invited to make donations to help with relief efforts, and the Recording Academy also donated airtime to help small businesses that were impacted by the fires. Some celebrities popped up in the commercials, with Doja Cat helping promote Orla Floral Studio and Charlie Puth advocating for Two Dragons Martial Arts, to name a few. It was a creative and productive way to meet the moment.

There were special performances during the show in honor of Los Angeles. The show opened with a performance from Dawes, John Legend, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent. The group sang “I Love L.A.” Later on, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teamed up for a rendition of “California Dreamin’.” — Alyssa Norwin

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars give a powerful 2025 #Grammys performance honoring LA pic.twitter.com/gvRMO1OBlN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

The pre-taped spotlight videos were touching.

This year’s Grammys are trying something new, featuring introduction videos to a handful of the Best New Artist nominees this year, offering audiences a personal introduction to the up-and-coming musicians they may be less familiar with. The intro videos include the artists’ origin stories and influences on their work to the backtracks of their top hits, giving audiences a new glimpse of the girls behind all the showmanship. — Katie Song

The best new artist nominees truly brought it.

Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan each had their individual moments on the stage, singing “Espresso” and “Pink Pony Girl” with gusto. Then, though, the others on the list joined forces for a killer montage of sets that made for a true highlight of the night.

First, Benson Boone started his “Beautiful Things” delivery from the crowd, with Nikki Glaser and Heidi Klum lending an outfit change assist, and delivered on every power note in the rock ballad with the added flair of his signature flip. Then, Doechii also adapted her take-notice schoolgirl suit for a hardcore performance of “Catfish” with a best rap album win under her belt and left every jaw on the floor. Teddy Swims was third and hit the stage with a pristine rendition of “Lose Control” before Shaboozey brought along a blast of joy with “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Raye finished out the series on a literal high note with a chills-inducing delivery of her anthem “Oscar Winning Tears.” Chappell Roan might’ve ultimately taken home the award, but they were all winners after those showcases.

Beyoncé made history.

One of the most buzzed-about moments of the night was when Taylor Swift presented Best Country Album to the one and only Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter. The singer was completely shocked to take home the honor, and she became the first Black woman in history to ever win this particular award at the Grammys.

“I want to thank God, oh my God, that I’m still able to do what I love after so many years,” Bey said on stage. “I want to thank all the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent. I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators, thank you. This wouldn’t have been this album without you. I’d like to thank God again and my fans. I still am in shock. So thank you so much for this honor.” – Alyssa Norwin

Doechii also made history.

Also nominated for Best New Artist, rap artist Doechii took home the Grammy for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal and is only the third woman to do so. Previously, Lauryn Hill and Cardi B were the only women to have won Best Rap Album, in 1997 for The Score and in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy respectively. The other nominees this year were J. Cole, Common & Pete Rock, Eminem, and Future & Metro Boomin. – Katie Song

Chappell Roan’s speech brought the audience to tears and to their feet.

Chappell Roan won for Best New Artist of the Year and called on the music industry to provide better support for developing artists. “Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance…Labels, we got you but do you got us?” asked the pop singer. The crowd rose to their feet in support of Roan’s call to action, other New Artist nominees Doechii and Raye smiling tearfully. – Katie Song

Lady Gaga dropped a surprise music video.

The monsters were eating on Sunday night when Lady Gaga surprised everyone with “Abracadabra” halfway through the show during a commercial break.

lady gaga debuts her new single ‘abracadabra’!!

pic.twitter.com/5MEKB5TM3f — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 3, 2025

Cynthia Erivo brought down the house with that Quincy Jones tribute.

Elphaba might still be defying gravity, but her real-life counterpart Cynthia Erivo was busy sending everyone else to the stratosphere on Sunday night with a sensational rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon” (with Herbie Hancock at the keys).