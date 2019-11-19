Paley Announces Presenters & Guests for 'A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends'

The Paley Center for Media is honoring TV's comedy legends with a star-studded lineup of presenters and guests.

The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends will pay tribute to the enduring creative impact of Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin. The event will take place on Thursday, November 21, at 6:30 pm at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

It will also highlight television comedy's ability to remind us of our shared humanity through laughter and television milestones in scripted comedy series, stand-up, late night, and sketch/variety series.

"Laughter and television each have a way of bringing people together, so it's only fitting that this year's Paley Honors celebrates both," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO, said in a statement. "We're honored to welcome this incredible list of comedy legends, presenters, and guests for what promises to be an unforgettable evening."

The lists of presenters and guests include notable names in comedy. Among those presenting are Anthony Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Sean Hayes, D.L. Hughley, Allison Janney, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, George Lopez, Debra Messing, Conan O'Brien, and Rob Reiner.

The guests include Jason Alexander, Tichina Arnold, Mayim Bialik, Cocoa Brown, Novi Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Terry Crews, Kat Dennings, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Mitzi Gaynor, Marla Gibbs, Zulay Henao, Marilu Henner, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Bob Mackie, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jane Seymour, Jimmie Walker, Michaela Watkins, Palmer Williams Jr., and Cedric Yarbrough.

"It surprises and thrills the hell out of me to be in the company of these elderly folk," Lear said.

"I am thrilled to be honored with such distinguished company," Newhart said. "Even my wife is impressed."

"Well, this is just dandy!" Tomlin added.

The proceeds raised from this event will go towards the creation of the Paley Center's Comedy Collection, as part of the Paley Archive, and the Paley Center's ongoing Education Programs. Programs and groundbreaking comedic moments across eight decades of television will be added to the world's largest publicly accessibly archive of TV and radio programming.

Hearst will serve as co-chair, while Annenberg Foundation, CBS Corporation & Showtime Networks Inc., Facebook, and Shapiro/West Productions are Benefactors.

Paley Center President and CEO Maureen J. Reidy and Chief Programming Officer, Executive Vice President Diane Lewis lead the Paley Honors production team.

For more information about the event, including how to buy tables, tickets, and adds, visit paley.me/lahonors2019.