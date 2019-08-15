The Paley Center Announces 'A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends'

Ready for an evening full of laughter?

The Paley Center for Media announced Thursday that it will celebrate some of the greatest comedic moments and legends in television at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends on November 21 at 6:30pm at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The evening will acknowledge comedy's ability to connect us, make complex issues understandable, and remind us of our shared humanity. It will also highlight groundbreaking comedic moments from sitcoms, scripted comedies, animated series, and variety, talk, and sketch shows.

There will be special salutes to some of comedy's greatest icons including Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin, who will each receive the Paley Honors Award. The award recognizes their enduring impact on television comedy. Additional presenters and guests will be announced at a later date.

"From the hilarious antics of Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin to Norman Lear's unique ability to highlight the important social issues of the day, the marriage of comedy and television has brought so much joy to generations of television audiences," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to pay special tribute to the comedic trailblazers who left their indelible mark on television."

"I don't think there's anybody getting a bigger kick out of reading this release than myself," Reiner said. "Maybe some of the others, but I know definitely me.”

"I am thrilled to be in such great company," Burnett said.

The event will also benefit the Paley Center's ongoing Education Programs and help endow the creation of the Paley Center's Comedy Collection of programs and moments spanning eight decades of comedy on television. It will be preserved as part of the Paley Archive, which is the world's largest publicly accessible archive of TV and radio programming.

For additional event information, including how to purchase tables, tickets, and ads, visit paley.me/LAHonors2019.