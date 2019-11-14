Kat Dennings on Art Imitating Life in Her New Hulu Comedy 'Dollface'

No longer one of 2 Broke Girls, Kat Dennings is taking the lead in this sly, occasionally surreal comedy as Jules, a suddenly single woman trying to reconnect with the gal pals (Brenda Song and Shay Mitchell) she abandoned for her ex.

Here, Dennings admits to art imitating life.

Did this script come your way just as 2 Broke Girls was ending in 2017?

Kat Dennings: Right. And I was in a place where I was like, "Oh my God, I just did, like, 138 episodes of TV. I don't know if I have another one in me right now." [But] it had all the things that I would hope to find. I've done a lot of indie movies, and that's kind of my safe space. So I was looking to do a single-camera, maybe half-hour comedy because that's what I like to watch. And there it was. And this girl, this Jules, I've been her!

You really ditched your pals for a guy?

I'm owning it now. [Laughs] One of my best friends and I didn't speak for years because I was really consumed in a relationship. It wasn't anyone's fault. It was me just being so distracted and so in love.

Hulu's 'Dollface' Explores Female Friendship Like Romantic Relationships The new series, which plays like a scrappier L.A.-based 'Sex and the City,' stars Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, and Brenda Song.

Jules has these flights of fancy. How are the writers making sure the fantasy sequences don't get too crazy?

There was a lot of discussion to define when they come in, and we landed on a pretty good thing: When Jules is going through something very [stressful] where her feelings are out of whack, that's when that comes in. But the lines do get a little blurred. [Laughs].

Dollface, Series Premiere, Friday, November 15, Hulu

