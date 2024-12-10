‘The Price Is Right’ in Hot Water With Fans Over Big Prize Issue

The Price is Right viewers are coming down on the producers after a contestant won an $11,000 jacuzzi. After the big win was shared on social media, fans offered their two cents on the prize, with many claiming it was not worth the advertised amount.

On November 25’s episode, a contestant named Brian took on the Vend-O-Price game, a grocery item game played on the turntable, which debuted on September 25, 2015. The segment entails a contestant being given a coin to put in the slot of a giant vending machine. Three grocery items are displayed, with a random number of that item in each row. The contestant must pick which row totals up to the highest price by pulling a big lever.

In the clip shared on TPIR’s Instagram and Facebook, Brian was presented with three snacks: Pringles potato crisps, sunflower kernels, and chocolate milk. Host Drew Carey explained that the crisps were the least expensive and chocolate milk the most. “That’s the only hint I can give you.”

There were eight cans of Pringles, six sunflower packs, and just three jugs of chocolate milk. Brian looked to the audience, and opted to go with the middle row. “If you get it right, you get an $11,000 hot tub,” Carey teased.

Brian pull the lever for the middle row, and he was correct as the sunflowers totaled to $22.74, by far the highest price. He won the wood-paneled hot tub that model Manuela Alvarez was standing next to. “Go get it, go get your hot tub!” Carey declared. Brian did just that, jumping right in to the (empty) jacuzzi as Carey burst out laughing.

When the big win was shared on Facebook, the majority of commenters weren’t celebrating, but instead calling out the price of the hot tub, saying it seemed quite a pretty penny for what was shown.

“That’s not 11k hot tub,” the top comment read with 11 likes.

“Exactly!,” a second fan replied to that user.

“THAT is an $11k hot tub?” asked a third.

“The Price Is Wrong!” roared a fourth.

“$11,000 hot tub…that hot tub is $399 at Walmart he meant pesos,” joked a fifth.

A quick Google search would back up those claims, as a “Scandinavian Premium 4-6 Person Wood-Fired Hot Tub” from Northern Saunas goes for $6,999. An “ALEKO Wood Fired Hot Tub and Ice Bath” from Home Depot goes for $3,199 (below).

Other fans in the comments section had to crack jokes about the impracticality of the prize, cost aside.

“They are giving junk if they don’t own a home where [do you] put that,” wrote a sixth.

“Mom’s house or sell it at a discount, pay the tax and go on vacation with the rest,” advised one more.

What did you think of the TPIR hot tub win? Does the price seem a little questionable, or are fans reading into it too much? Let us know in the comments below!