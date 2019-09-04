All the TV Panels Happening at New York Comic Con 2019

What better way to celebrate the arrival of fall and the returns of your favorite shows than with the epic four-day New York Comic Con?

The convention takes place at the Javits Center, Hammerstein Ballroom, and Madison Square Garden in New York City and as always, there are plenty of TV panels to check out, both for established and new series. And if you're East Coast-based or just couldn't make it out to California for San Diego Comic-Con this summer, this is your chance to check out panels you missed, such as for the Star Trek CBS All Access series Discovery and Picard.

Plus, most of the cast of Angel will be reuniting for the series' 20th anniversary!

Scroll down for NYCC 2019's full schedule so far, and stay tuned as we continue to update as more panels are announced.

Thursday, October 3

1:45-2:45 p.m. Tell Me A Story (CBS All Access): Join Kevin Williamson and the cast for a sneak peek at Season 2 and a panel discussion. (Javits Room 1A10)

5:15-6:30 p.m. Evil (CBS): Join co-creators and executive producers Robert King and Michelle King and series stars for a sneak peek of the second episode and a panel discussion. (Javits Room 1A06)

5:30-7 p.m. Big Mouth (Netflix): Join Nick Kroll and the cast and executive producers for hilarious clips and a panel discussion. (Javits Main Stage)

Friday, October 4

5:30-7 p.m. Marvel's Runaways (Hulu): Join Jeph Loeb, executive producers, and the cast for a screening of the Season 3 premiere and a panel discussion (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

6:45-8:15 p.m. Daybreak (Netflix): Join cast members Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley, and Gregory Kasyan and executive producers Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, and Jeff Fierson for the world premiere of the new series. (Javits Room 1A06)

Saturday, October 5

1-2:30 p.m. Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access): Executive producer Alex Kurtzman will join Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, and David Ajala, and Picard's Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

2-3 p.m. Lost in Space (Netflix): Join the cast for a sneak peek at panel discussion for Season 2. (Javits Main Stage)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Marvel's Hero Project (Disney+): Join the creative team behind this unscripted series for a world premiere screening and panel discussion. (Javits Room 1A06)

5:30 p.m. Outlander (Starz): Join series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan LaCroix, David Berry, and Maria Doyle Kennedy, author Diana Gabaldon, and executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis. (The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

Sunday, October 6

2-3:15 p.m. Nancy Drew (The CW): Join series stars and executive producers for a sneak peek of the premiere and a panel discussion. (Javits Room 1A06)

3:30-4:45 p.m. Charmed (The CW): Join series stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, and Rupert Evans, and showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro for a sneak peek of the Season 2 premiere and a panel discussion. (Javits Room 1A06)