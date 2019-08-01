Marvel Confirms 'Runaways' and 'Cloak & Dagger' Crossover

Two of Marvel's worlds are about to collide.

Marvel Television and Hulu announced Thursday that the heroes of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger will be meeting Marvel's Runaways in a crossover episode.

"It's so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we've only hinted at," executive producer and Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb said in a statement.

The crossover will be part of Marvel's Runaways upcoming third season, all 10 episodes of which will be released on December 13 on Hulu.

In Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase Stein, Gert Yorkes, and Karolina Dean. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie, or, more accurately, the child she's carrying. Nico Minoru draws them into a dark realm ruled by Elizabeth Hurley's Morgan le Fay.

Meanwhile, in the Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Season 2 finale on Freeform, Tyrone Johnson (Cloak) and Tandy Bowen (Dagger) left New Orleans on a bus in hopes of helping out other parts of the country.

More details about the crossover will be released closer to the Marvel's Runaways Season 3 premiere.

Watch the casts announce the crossover in the video below.

Marvel's Runaways, Season 3 (featuring the Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Crossover), December 13, Hulu