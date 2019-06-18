'Angel' Cast Will Reunite for the 20th Anniversary at New York Comic Con 2019

It may not be the reunion some fans are hoping for (just yet), but the Angel cast will be together again in October.

New York Comic Con announced with a video Tuesday that Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), James Marsters (Spike), J. August Richards (Gunn), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), and Amy Acker (Fred) will be in attendance at the annual convention to mark the 20th anniversary of the WB hit.

And it won't be the first time they're together again. "The Angel cast just got together, and everyone's looking and feeling fabulous, so we are going to have a great time in October," Marsters said. "Be there or get the axe," Richards added.

The confirmation you Angel fans have been waiting for… the cast is reuniting at #NYCC19 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Angel, and they have a message for Y-O-U. There are a limited amount of Fri & Sun badges available, so Fan Verify to buy yours: https://t.co/dldsJbdWrw pic.twitter.com/vFmJtPvPiH — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) June 18, 2019

The announcement didn't include David Boreanaz, who played the titular Angel, but that doesn't mean he definitely won't be there. The SEAL Team star has attended NYCC in the past and had a solo panel at the event in 2018.

Boreanaz also spoke about a possible reunion on CBS's The Talk in March and could have been referring to this event. "I love that character," he said. "It's the 20 years coming up in the fall, and we may have something in the works."

This year's New York Comic Con runs October 3-6 at the Javits Center.