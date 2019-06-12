Paul Wesley Signs on for New Role in Season 2 of 'Tell Me a Story'

Paul Wesley is set to return to CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story in Season 2 as a new character.

The actor known for his role in the former series The Vampire Diaries appeared in the psychological thriller's first season as Eddie Longo. Created by Kevin Williamson, Tell Me a Story presents well-known fairy tales in a dark and twisted re-imagination.

Each season, new fairy tales and characters are featured, and in Season 2, three princesses take center stage in a way you've never seen them before. Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella will all be explored in this next chapter.

In this iteration, Wesley will take on the role of Tucker, who's a struggling novelist who spends sleepless nights attempting to prove he's good enough for his fiancée. But things could collapse when a secret threatens his future.

Apart from his work on Tell Me a Story and The Vampire Diaries, Wesley has appeared in Medal of Honor and is currently working on Confessions of a Drug Addicted High School Teacher. Wesley is also a director and has helmed episodes of Roswell, New Mexico and Legacies on The CW.

Don't miss him when he returns for Season 2 of Tell Me a Story on CBS All Access, and binge the first season on the streaming service now.

Tell Me a Story, Season 2, TBA, CBS All Access