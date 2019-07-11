When Is the 'Bachelorette' 2019 Finale? Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Hannah's Final Rose

The Bachelorette 2019 has been quite the rollercoaster ride, and it's hard to believe that in a few short weeks, we could be watching a proposal between Hannah Brown and one of her Season 15 finalists. So, how long do we have to wait to watch the finale?

It's time to mark your calendars, y'all, we've got some important dates coming up. Here's what you need to know about The Bachelorette finale — and everything leading up to it.

When does The Bachelorette finale air?

This season of The Bachelorette will come to a close on July 29 at 8/7c on ABC, where we'll (hopefully) see Hannah accept a proposal on a beautiful beach in some exotic location. The After the Final Rose special should immediately follow.

Who was sent home after hometown dates?

Hannah decided not to eliminate any men after going to the hometowns of Luke P., Tyler C., Peter, and Jed — so all four men are headed into fantasy suite week. However, from the looks of the trailer for next week's episode, it appears as if Hannah sends Luke P. home before they ever make it to any kind of fantasy suite. Which would mean the final three men will be Tyler C., Peter, and Jed.

Who shows up with a ring for Hannah?

Also in the trailer, we find out that someone is going to show up with an engagement ring for Hannah.

"This is going to change everything because he went out and got a ring and he demanded to see you," Chris Harrison is seen telling a very distraught Hannah. "He is fully convinced that you are his wife, that you are the one. He has a ring in his pocket right now. He is ready to propose to you."

Though there is speculation that the mystery man with the ring could be someone from Hannah's past (maybe an ex-boyfriend from outside of the show?), there's also a good chance that it could be Luke P. We see in the trailer that she sends him home (with a middle finger!) after he made judgmental comments about her potentially sleeping with other contestants, and it's very Luke-like for him to make a grand gesture (like prematurely buying a ring) after severely screwing everything up.

Is Hannah engaged?

That's a loaded question. It's likely that she'll get engaged on the finale (just going with the odds here, people), however, due to the cryptic messages on social media that she's been posting, it's unclear if she's even still happy with her current relationship status.

When appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube channel in a segment called “Burning Questions," Hannah was asked which song best describes her love life. Her answer? "Misery" by Maroon 5. Yikes.

When is The Men Tell All special?

The reunion episode, where all of the eliminated men from Hannah's season return to reignite old fights, will air just one week prior to the finale episode on July 22.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC