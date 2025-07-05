Sometimes Going Rogue Pays Off For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Boys Newsletter:

The Boys’ fifth and final season is in the can. Showrunner Eric Kripke, who developed Prime Video’s superhero TV satire, started saying his goodbyes on Instagram last week as he announced the culmination of filming.

“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon,” Kripke wrote as he shared a photo of himself gazing at the Seven meeting room set. (Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko Miyashiro a.k.a. The Female on The Boys, snapped the pic.)

“It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing,” Kripke continued. “You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them.”

He added, “To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale.”

In the comments, stars of The Boys shared their appreciation for Kripke and the show itself.

“Love you dude,” wrote Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell). “Thank you for literally everything.”

Laz Alonso (Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk) wrote, “Couldn’t have been on this journey with anyone else. What a ride, Krip! I can finally say I experienced lightning in a bottle!”

Erin Moriarty (Annie January a.k.a. Starlight) commented, “Love you. Thank you x 1000.”

Nathan Mitchell (Earving a.k.a. Black Noir) said, “I’m not crying. I’m not crying. I’m not crying.”

Valorie Curry (Misty Tucker Gray/Firecracker) thanked Kripke “for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Susan Heyward (Jessica Bradley a.k.a. Sister Sage) wrote, “Epic, wild ride. Ever grateful.”

And Jessie T. Usher (Reggie Franklin a.k.a. A-Train) simply wrote, “Wow, man.”

Kripke gave TV Insider some teases about Season 5 last month, saying those final episodes will delve into the familial relationship between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

“Because the revelation that Soldier Boy was [Homelander’s] father came so late in Season 3, we never really got the chance to play it, but actually playing this father-son relationship between those two characters, there’s a lot of material to mine there and a lot of fraught emotional turns,” he said. “So we’re able to dig into that in Season 5, and it has been a blast watching those two actors play off each other in the dailies.”

Kripke also told us The Boys will explore whether Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has any goodness left in him. “In many ways, it’s a show about humanity and how power, vengeance, and violence take it away. And so, how are you able to hold on to it?” he said. “And we’ll just have to see. At the end of Season 4, there’s no question that the monster [in Butcher] wins, but we’ll have to see where that goes in Season 5.”