When Eva Marie Saint was born, Calvin Coolidge was president, George Gershwin had just premiered Rhapsody in Blue, Columbia Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer were still upstarts, and television progenitor Charles Francis Jenkins was months away from demonstrating the first synchronized transmission of pictures and sound.

Saint was born on July 4, 1924, meaning she turned 101 years old this Friday. She became a centenarian this time last year — with BFI noting that she’s the earliest surviving and the oldest living Academy Award winner — and she shared her tips for a “good life” during those milestone celebrations.

At the time, Saint was getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday in Los Angeles with four generations of her “dear, dear family,” who were flying in from around the country, as she told People.

And the Hollywood legend told the magazine about the simple pleasures that were making her life worthwhile. “I certainly don’t feel 100 years old,” she said. “I continue to take walks out in the fresh air, like watching baseball — especially the Los Angeles Dodgers — and enjoy time with my family and friends. A good life.”

Saint is perhaps best known for 1954’s On the Waterfront, in which she made her feature-film debut, starred alongside Marlon Brando, and earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other big-screen credits include 1957’s A Hatful of Rain, the 1959 Alfred Hitchcockpicture North by Northwest, and 1960’s Exodus. In 2006, decades into her career, Saint got a blockbuster role when she played Martha Kent in Superman Returns.

On television, Saint starred in the 1977 miniseries How the West Was Won, which earned her an Emmy Award nomination, and the 1990 miniseries People Like Us, which earned her an Emmy win. She also recurred as Cybill Shepherd’s onscreen mom in Moonlighting and, more recently, voiced Katara in The Legend of Korra.

On the personal front, Saint was married to TV director and producer Jeffrey Hayden from 1951 until his death in 2016, and they had two children, Darrell and Laurette.

Balancing her career and her family was because of Saint “made decisions,” as she said in a 2014 CBS Sunday Morning interview. “I had an agent once who wanted me to do many more movies, and I said, ‘I can’t. I can only do one a year, if that. I have children, little children.’ And he said, ‘Well, I guess you won’t be a superstar.’ And I said, ‘Well, I guess not.’ [I] fired him.”