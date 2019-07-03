Is Hannah Brown Dropping Hints She's Unhappy After Her 'Bachelorette' Season?

Everything isn’t exactly all roses for Bachelorette 2019 star Hannah Brown these days. Just last month, news broke that Jed Wyatt, one of the final four men on Season 15, allegedly had a girlfriend during the filming of the show. Then, it was revealed that another frontrunner, Peter Weber, also may have had a girlfriend whom he broke up with to go on the show.

And if that wasn't bad enough, Hannah's had to watch all of the Luke P. drama unfold week after week as she seemingly falls for his antics.

Now, it seems as though the Alabama beauty queen may be dropping hints about how she’s dealing with the drama on her social media. Naturally, she seems a bit exhausted.

Looking for stress relief

Hannah Beast took to her Instagram Stories this week dressed head to toe in workout gear, admitting to fans that she hasn’t worked out in quite some time.

“I have not worked out at all for like, four months. Yeah, my body’s turned to mush. So, I’ve got to get back on track… and I have a lot of stress to run off right now so great time.”

You go run that stress off, girl. You got this.

Trying to stay calm

During Monday night’s episode (where she confessed that she was falling in love with Jed), Hannah gave fans an inside look at how she was feeling. “Breathe in, breathe out, calm down lil beast,” she wrote alongside a GIF of herself chugging champagne.

breathe in. breathe out. calm down lil’ beast. pic.twitter.com/H92ghGWvsO — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 2, 2019

She's in "misery"

The 24-year-old appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube channel in a segment called “Burning Questions”. When asked which song title best describes her love life, she answered “Misery” by Maroon 5.

A memorable line in that song reads: "I am in misery/There ain't nobody who can comfort me."

Her life is a "clusterf**k"

In the same segment, when asked for a movie title that could best describe her season of The Bachelorette, she laughed and said “Clusterf**k.”

According to the definition, a "clusterf**k" is a disastrously mishandled situation or undertaking. Yikes.

No more haters

Hannah opened up on her Instagram page about the hurtful comments she's been receiving this season from haters who've called her "dirty," "dumb," and "immature."

"I refuse to not stand in the sun," she captioned a photo herself in a field full of tulips. "I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments. I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace. But dang, it’s hard."

