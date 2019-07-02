'Bachelorette' 2019: Who Does Hannah Hook Up With in a Windmill? (VIDEO)

On the July 1 episode of The Bachelorette 2019, Hannah Brown said goodbye to two fan-favorites, Connor S. and Mike, but if we’re being honest, it was the promo clip for the coming weeks that really brought the drama.

The promo not only shows Hannah on her various hometown dates with Peter, Tyler C, Jed, and Luke P., but it also flashes forward to her fantasy suite dates where Hannah drops a bombshell — she’s had sex on this season, and it was in a windmill. Yes, a windmill.

Prior to the big reveal, Luke explains his reservations about having sex in the fantasy suite.

“There is definitely sexual tension between us, but I know Hannah, and I know that having sex in the fantasy suite is something that’s not going to happen,” Luke says in the clip.

He then brings up the topic of sex with Hannah while on their date, which is when things go seriously south for him.

“So let’s talk about sex. And let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys…. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship,” he says to a completely shocked Hannah.

Needless to say, Hannah is not happy with Luke and immediately drops the windmill bomb on him.

“How dare I be judged by a man! My husband would never say what you said to me. I have had sex and honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, my f***ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave,” she says to him.

“I f***ed in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time,” she tells the camera.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to praise Hannah for standing up for herself, but they were also very curious about this new windmill information.

all of us trying to figure out who Hannah could’ve been with in the windmill #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/KVyD4mfGL3 — sam prevot (@s_prevot) July 2, 2019

All I’m saying is I better see a windmill in Tyler’s time with Hannah #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HWnvza6zOC — b (@biebersbazzi) July 2, 2019

Me over here researching all of the guy's hometowns trying to figure out if they have a lot of windmills #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/KUnkIUDiuA — KatieKat (@katiekat_82) July 2, 2019

Of course, fans were also eager to find out who exactly Hannah hooked up with in the windmill, but leave it to social media to get answers.

According to a sleuthy fan, it looks like Jed is the guy who Hannah hooks up with inside the windmill, as there’s a shot of the pair in front of a windmill from a previous promo clip.

Here you go for everyone asking https://t.co/7YJftl3ox2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 2, 2019

Though we’re not 100 percent sure it’s Jed, all signs do point to him as of right now. Guess we’ll have to wait until next week to see it all go down!

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC