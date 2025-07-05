Bobby Flay’s cat Nacho died in October 2023, but the grief endures, and Instagram users are sending their sympathies to Flay after he shared his latest tribute to his departed pal.

In an Instagram video on Thursday, July 3, Flay showed followers the tree he planted in Nacho’s memory. “It’s surrounded by orange flowers,” the Food Network star wrote. “The tree has flowers, too, which bloom every summer. Miss you, Nacho.”

At the base of the tree is a plaque that reads, “In loving memory of Nacho Flay. 10/07/2014 – 10/17/2023. Though Nacho crossed the rainbow bridge, his magic was truly special. Rest peacefully. Forever in our hearts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Flay (@bobbyflay)

And commenters on Flay’s Instagram post sent their support to the celebrity chef.

“Love how he has your name,” one person wrote. “Our pets are more than just pets — they’re family.”

Another user commented, “What a beautiful tribute to your beloved Nacho. I lost my girl on the same day he passed away. The grief is so intense. Just know I feel your pain.”

Someone else said, “My heart still aches for my cats who left. Beautiful idea.”

And one user wrote, “That tree’s gonna grow tall with time, roots deep in love and memory. Every breeze through those branches, every bit of shade it throws — it’s like a little piece of Nacho still hanging around, watching the world with that same chill vibe he always had. You turned loss into something lasting. That’s not just cool — that’s legacy. Much love and respect, bro.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Flay (@bobbyflay)

Flay posted another tribute on the day he said goodbye to Nacho, after whom Flay named his cat food brand, Made by Nacho.

“I usually don’t post private family business, but I truly believe he was everyone’s cat in some way,” Flay wrote at the time. “Nacho had a magic about him that was truly special. He came into my life when I needed him most and brought joyful moment after joyful moment to my household. … Give your pets an extra long hug today, and please say a short prayer for Nacho. They mean so much to all of us.”