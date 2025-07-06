Bill Nye’s Bold Political Message Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

Bill Nye is known for educating kids as the “Science Guy” in the ’90s but in recent years, the TV personality has used his voice to speak out on political matters. And his bold message on the Fourth of July has fans saying the same thing.

On Friday, July 4, the Bill Nye the Science Guy star took to Instagram with a photo of himself rocking a white, button-down shirt and his signature bow tie with a blue baseball cap. The former mechanical engineer, 69, held an American flag in one hand and wore a pin that read “We the People Say ‘No Kings.'”

“Happy 4th of July!” Nye captioned his update. “As we celebrate the United States and our remarkable experiment in governance, we must protect it. Let’s honor this day with purpose – We must raise our voices and stand up for fairness and justice for all.”

In the comments, many of Nye’s followers shared the same reaction while referencing President Donald Trump‘s “big beautiful bill,” which he signed into law on Independence Day.

Another wrote, “Bill Nye was my president then & he’s still my president now.”

Someone else shared, “You’re my president.”

One Instagram user declared, “The real Big Beautiful Bill,” as another echoed, “My version of the big beautiful Bill 😍.”

Someone else wrote, “The ONLY big beautiful Bill 👏❤️.”

A different fan shared, “The only Big Beautiful Bill I support 🇺🇸🫡.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower pointed out, “This should be the only big beautiful bill that exists.”

Other followers thought Nye should run for office.

“Bill Nye for president! ❤️🤍💙,” one Instagram user exclaimed.

In January 2025, President Joe Biden presented Nye with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contributions to science and environmental education.

Bill Nye the Science Guy aired from 1993 to 1998, first as a syndicated show and then on PBS. In 2017, Bill Nye Saves the World dropped on Netflix and ran for three seasons.

