Who Is Hannah Calling Out for Sex-Shaming Her in the 'Bachelorette' Trailer?

While the premiere of The Bachelorette 2019 was a fairly run-of-the-mill episode, it looks like the entirety of Hannah Brown’s Season 15 is going to be full of surprises.

From bungee-jumping to finding condoms in cars — yes, we’re serious! — to a lot of crying, fans will get to see all the craziness go down — at least, judging from the full-season trailer for the season that was released after last night’s episode.

But, the biggest moment from the trailer that caught fans by surprise is when Hannah tells off an undisclosed man, confirming that she's able to both have sex and love Jesus.

"I believe that sex was made for a man and a woman in marriage, but I am having physical relationships and honestly, I have had sex and Jesus still loves me. How dare I be judged by a man?" she says through tears in the video.

Though it’s hard to tell exactly who she says this to, we definitely have some guesses. There’s a (slim) chance it could be Peter, the pilot who Hannah definitely appears to have a crush on in the premiere episode.

While Peter doesn’t seem like the type of guy to sex-shame Hannah, the 24-year-old does find a condom in his car during one of their dates, which could've spurred a conversation about sex.

Two other guesses are Tyler C. and Jed, who are both shown in the trailer during Hannah’s big meltdown. Though there’s a strong chance this is just a case of Bachelor editing, it does seem like Tyler and Jed make it pretty far in the competition.

But, the most likely contestant who sex-shames Hannah is Luke P., not only because he got the First Impression Rose — which almost always means the contestant goes far — but also because he's teased as being a villain in the trailer and he talked about Jesus so much in the premiere episode.

Get to Know All 30 of Hannah's 'Bachelorette' 2019 Contestants (PHOTOS) ABC has finally released bios (and new photos!) for the guys in the running for Alabama Hannah's heart in Season 15.

In Monday's episode, Luke revealed he took advantage of his good looks in college — that is, until he had an encounter with God in the shower.

“I was in the shower and God was speaking to me. I realized that I wasn’t the man that I wanted to be and I’ve been working on being the husband that I want to be for my future wife,” he said in his intro package.

It’s clear Luke has a strong connection to his faith, and sees it as a reason to not partake in more, ahem, physical activities. So we're feeling he's a good bet for this mystery sex-shamer, but we’ll have to watch the season to find out!



