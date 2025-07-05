After a successful comedy career that has included roles in The Office and the Hot Tub Time Machine movies, Craig Robinson is calling it a day, apparently.

The actor announced his comedy retirement in a recent Instagram video. “Hey, everybody! Just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy, but not for nothing,” he said. “It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful. But I’m following something bigger. So, you know, thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned.”

In the caption to the video, Robinson said he’s “working on something huge” as he turns his focus to his “true calling.”

Robinson gave fans a clue about his future in an Instagram video the following day.

“Hey, guys! Big shoutout to all my small business owners,” he said in that clip. “Hey, you guys got any advice for me while I’m trying to get my business afloat? I hit a few bumps in the road, and I sure would appreciate you guys’ tips.”

And in that Instagram video’s caption, Robinson wrote, “Turns out, having a dream and building a business with your friends are two very different things. I can’t go into detail just yet, but for real, though, any help would be huge.”

Whatever Robinson is doing next, he has the support of celebrity pals.

“I hope it involves music!” David Arquette wrote in a comment. “You’re brilliant at whatever you [choose] to do.”

“We love you, Craig!” Kate Flannery, a fellow alum of The Office, wrote. “Go big, my friend!”

Arsenio Hall added the hashtags “#getitdawg” and “#goodluck,” and Howie Mandel quipped, “Being a dancer is tough, but go for it.”

Robinson is best known for his support role as warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin on The Office — earning five SAG Award nominations with his costars and three individual NAACP Image Awards— and he later starred in the TV comedies Mr. Robinson, Ghosted, and Killing It.

His other TV roles include recurring roles on Eastbound & Down, Mr. Robot, What We Do in the Shadows, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has also voiced characters in The Cleveland Show, American Dad, and Big Mouth.

On the film side, Robinson costarred in This Is the End and the Hot Tub Time Machine movies and lent his voice to Shrek Forever After and The Bad Guys. His performance in the 2016 film Morris From America earned him a special jury prize at that year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Of course, there’s a chance Robinson’s retirement announcement is a bit… perhaps to promote some forthcoming screen role!