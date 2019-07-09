What Is 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner Luke Parker's Religious Background?

The Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker has been very open about his faith in Season 15, and it’s one of the reasons why Hannah Brown has kept him around this long.

But, judging by the promo clips for next week’s episode, it looks like Luke’s beliefs may be the cause of the demise of his relationship with Hannah.

Luke’s strong religious background definitely doesn’t come as a surprise to fans, especially because he revealed in the premiere episode how he found God.

“I was in the shower and God was speaking to me. I realized that I wasn’t the man that I wanted to be and I’ve been working on being the husband that I want to be for my future wife,” he said in his intro package.

The 24-year-old also brought up his faith again after Hannah revealed she went naked bungee-jumping with Garrett.

Luke revealed it bothered him that Hannah did this with another man, as her body is her “temple.”

According to the Gainesville Times, Luke’s local paper, he’s a member of Christ Place Church and is a part of a small group within the church.

Both Luke and Hannah are Christians and have bonded over their faith throughout the season, but it’s also clear they don’t always see eye-to-eye when it comes to every aspect of religion.

In promos for the July 15 episode, Luke reveals he’s not going to have sex with Hannah in the fantasy suites, as he believes sex is for marriage. Not only that, he also says he’d leave the show if she hooks up with any of the other guys.

“There is definitely sexual tension between us, but I know Hannah, and I know that having sex in the fantasy suite is something that’s not going to happen,” he explains.

But when he confronts her with these expectations, Hannah stands up for herself and reveals she has had sex with at least one of the guys.

“How dare I be judged by a man! My husband would never say what you said to me. I have had sex and honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, my f***ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave,” she says to him.

