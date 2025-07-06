Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

“2 Become 1,” indeed! Former Spice Girl and current America’s Got Talent judge Mel B has married hairstylist Rory McPhee.

The happy couple tied the knot in The Crypt at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral on Saturday, July 5, People reported. They were able to host their ceremony at that church — where Princess Diana married then-Prince Charles more than 40 years ago — because Prince William made Mel B a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2022 for her advocacy for domestic violence awareness.

Mel B commemorated the nuptials on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo of herself and McPhee smiling at one another on the cathedral steps. The singer captioned the post with “05.07.25” and a heart emoji.

In the comments, fans lauded her wedding day look and flooded her with congratulatory messages.

One Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations to you both ❤️ stunning picture of you guys x Wishing you a lifetime of love ❤️.”

Another shared, “Congratulations Mel, you look stunning and deserve all the happiness in the world❤️.”

Someone else declared, “Now THAT is a dress!! Gorgeous, congratulations!”

Meanwhile, yet another follower commented, “That’s dress is beautiful what a lovely bride ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

For the ceremony, Mel B wore a custom Josephine Scott dress with a sheer mock-neck design and pearl beading, while McPhee wore a tuxedo top and a tartan kilt. The bride later changed into a Justin Alexander dress as the festivities continued.

Mel B’s wedding party included her three daughters: Phoenix, her 26-year-old daughter with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar; Angel, her 18-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy; and Madison, her 13-year-old daughter with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Famous guests at the wedding included comedian Katherine Ryan and models Cara Delevingne and Daisy Lowe. But Emma Bunton, the Baby Spice to Mel B’s Scary Spice, was the only other Spice Girls member in attendance, People added. (Melanie C a.k.a. Sporty Spice said in her Instagram Stories she was “gutted she couldn’t be there” but “so happy” for Mel B and McPhee.)

After the couple exchanged their vows, the celebration continued at a reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside London’s Shard skyscraper, the tallest building in the United Kingdom.

Mel B and McPhee got engaged in 2022 after three years of dating, though they’ve been family friends for much longer.

“I was like, ‘I’m never going to get married again. Never, never, never. I’m never having a relationship. I’m fine by myself. I want to raise my kids, put my head down and work, and that’s it,’” Mel B told People in March 2024. “And then… never can say never, can you? … Now I’ve got this opportunity to be properly in love with a really good guy who I know loves me for me, who’s known me before I was a Spice Girl, why wouldn’t I do that?”