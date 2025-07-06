For 10 seasons, David James Elliott played Harmon Rabb, Jr. on JAG. In that show’s eighth season, a two-parter — “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown” — introduced the characters of NCIS in a backdoor pilot. NCIS has since become a hit for CBS and is entering its 23rd season in fall 2025. Could we see Elliott reprise his role as Harm on there?

“I don’t see that happening,” he admitted to TV Insider recently while discussing his new series, Revival on Syfy.

He did reprise his role as Harm on NCIS: Los Angeles for a three-episode arc across Seasons 10 and 11 in 2019. Also playing her JAG character again as part of that arc was Catherine Bell, as Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie. Their onscreen reunion took place in the Season 11 premiere, with the two talking about a potential future together.

“I did that because of R. Scott Gemmill, who was a writer in the first two seasons of JAG on the show, and then he left and he ran ER, and he then of course ran NCIS: LA, and he’s still a friend of mine. I pitched an idea to him, and he liked it. We were talking about maybe taking the Harm character and doing something with him or similar to [it], and then he goes, ‘Yeah, but why don’t we do this?’ And I went, ‘Oh, great,'” Elliott recalled. “It was fun. It’s fun to work with him. I don’t really know any of the people on NCIS, but I guess if they came to me, I certainly would consider it. So who knows.”

Harm was the executive officer (XO) of the USS Allegiance when he popped up on NCIS: LA, and it’s easy to imagine how he could end up crossing paths with the NCIS team as a result of that or wherever he might be in his career at this point for an episode.

Would you want to see Harm show up on NCIS? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Season 23, Fall 2025, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS