'Bachelorette' 2019 New Promo: Who Bought Hannah a Ring? (VIDEO)

Season 15 of The Bachelorette is well underway, and it's only going to get crazier on the fan favorite reality show, as evidenced by the newly released promo.

Hannah Brown continues her quest to find love with hopeful suitors and things are getting steamy as she engages in physical relationships. But that's not the only shocking part of the new promo, which also includes the reveal that Luke P. is the one who sex shames Hannah.

At the end of the more than three-minute segment, host Chris Harrison approaches the Bachelorette to reveal that someone has arrived ready to propose to her, ring in tow. But who could that man possibly be?

Could it be Luke P. in an attempt to apologize to Hannah for, as we see in this clip, telling her that the "marriage bed should be kept pure"?

Or could it be someone who isn't on the show? Hannah has talked about her exes in past press interviews, and we wouldn't be shocked to see one of them swoop in for a show-stopping moment.

Hannah was previously in a years-long romance with her high school sweetheart, Brandon Hall, who's tagged in many of her Instagram photos and appears as far back as her high school prom in 2013 through 2016. Could Hall be making a grand romantic gesture?

Or could it be her other ex, Austin Williams? He began popping up in Hannah's social media posts in 2016 and was fazed out in 2017. Either way, based on Hannah's teary response we're sure there's more than enough drama on the horizon. Don't miss it when The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.

