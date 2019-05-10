Fox Cancels 'Lethal Weapon' After Three Seasons

That's one cliffhanger that won't be resolved in the fall.

Fox canceled Lethal Weapon, which ran three seasons, on Friday. Following Clayne Crawford's exit at the end of Season 2, Seann William Scott joined the cast as co-lead alongside Damon Wayans.

The Season 3 finale ended with Murtaugh (Wayans), Cole (Scott), and their wives, Natalie (Maggie Lawson) and Trish (Keesha Sharp), going after Barnes (Mykelti Williamson).

However, Wayans' future on the show had been up in the air, given he had previously said he didn't have plans to return for another season. But after that, showrunner Matt Miller told Deadline he was "hopeful" that he'd be back.

It's unclear what would have happened if the series had been renewed.

Crawford was fired after two seasons, and his character, Riggs, was killed off in the Season 3 premiere. This came after reports of his alleged problematic behavior on set as well as rumors of a feud between him and Wayans.

Fox also canceled The Passage and The Cool Kids Friday, after ordering six new series Thursday.