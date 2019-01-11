Canceled TV Shows 2019: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
The 2019-20 TV season is shaping up to be the strongest and most diverse year yet. There are plenty of exciting, original pilots on the horizon and just as many reboots/revivals in the works, as well.
But like the saying goes, "Out with the old, in with the new." So, sadly, here's a list of all the canceled TV shows you'll be saying goodbye to. Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.
CBS
Criminal Minds, 15 seasons
Elementary, 7 seasons
The Big Bang Theory, 12 seasons
Fox
Gotham, 5 seasons
The CW
Jane the Virgin, 5 seasons
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 4 seasons
iZombie, 5 seasons
History Channel
Vikings, 6 seasons
USA
Mr. Robot, 4 seasons
Freeform
Shadowhunters, 3 seasons
Comedy Central
Broad City, 5 seasons
Syfy
Killjoys, 5 seasons
Netflix
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 4 seasons
Orange is the New Black, 7 Seasons
Hulu
I Love You, America, 1 season
HBO
Game of Thrones, 8 seasons
VEEP, 7 seasons
Showtime
The Affair, 5 seasons
Homeland, 8 seasons