Canceled TV Shows 2019: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

The 2019-20 TV season is shaping up to be the strongest and most diverse year yet. There are plenty of exciting, original pilots on the horizon and just as many reboots/revivals in the works, as well.

But like the saying goes, "Out with the old, in with the new." So, sadly, here's a list of all the canceled TV shows you'll be saying goodbye to. Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.

CBS

Criminal Minds, 15 seasons

Elementary, 7 seasons

The Big Bang Theory, 12 seasons

Fox

Gotham, 5 seasons

The CW

Jane the Virgin, 5 seasons

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 4 seasons

iZombie, 5 seasons

History Channel

Vikings, 6 seasons

USA

Mr. Robot, 4 seasons

Freeform

Shadowhunters, 3 seasons

Comedy Central

Broad City, 5 seasons

Syfy

Killjoys, 5 seasons

Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 4 seasons



Orange is the New Black, 7 Seasons

Hulu

I Love You, America, 1 season

HBO

Game of Thrones, 8 seasons

VEEP, 7 seasons

Showtime

The Affair, 5 seasons

Homeland, 8 seasons

Amazon

Transparent, 5 seasons