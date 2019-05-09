TV Pilots 2019: All the New Network Shows Ordered to Series So Far

In addition to your returning favorites, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW will be bringing new programming to your television screens for the 2019-2020 season.

Some new projects that have been ordered to series will be bringing TV favorites back in new roles, including Cobie Smulders in an as-of-yet titled drama on ABC, Sarah Wayne Callies, Tom Everett Scott, and J. August Richards in the NBC drama Council of Dads, and Kal Penn in the NBC comedy Sunnyside.

The CW is also expanding the Arrowverse to include Ruby Rose's Batwoman, who was introduced in the latest crossover, "Elseworlds." There are also spinoffs, like Katy Keene, and prequels, like mixed-ish, to expand already-established universes.

Read on for a breakdown of all the new shows that have been ordered to series, and keep checking back for updates. (Note: W=writer and EP=executive producer)

ABC

Untitled Cobie Smulders Project (Drama)

Cast: Cobie Smulders, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, Michael Ealy

W/EP: Jason Richman

EP: Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, Justin Greenwood

Synopsis: Based on the Stumptown graphic novels, the series follows strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran Dex Parios, who has a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

mixed-ish (Comedy)

Cast: Arica Himmel, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Ethan Childress

W/EP: Peter Saji, Kenya Barris

EP: Tracee Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Artists First (Brian Dobbins), Cinema Gypsy (Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland), Anthony Anderson

Synopsis: Bow's parents Paul and Alicia move from a hippie commune to the suburbs, where the family struggles with the challenges of their new life. Bow and her siblings navigate a school in which they're seen as neither black nor white. Their experiences highlight the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong.

CBS

Stay tuned.

Fox

Bless the Hearts (Animated Comedy)

Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz

EP: Emily Spivey, Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Kristen Wiig, Seth Cohen

Synopsis: The half-hour comedy follows a group of Southerners who are always broke as a joke and aim for the American dream of status and wealth, but they're "rich" where it matters, in friends, family, and laughter.

Deputy (Drama)

Cast: Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, Mark Moses

W/EP: Will Beall

EP: David Ayer, Chris Long, Barry Schindel

Synopsis: A modern cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County's Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman, more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated human beings who won't rest until justice is served.

Duncanville (Animated Comedy)

Cast: Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell

EP: Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, Julie Scully, Dave Becky

Synopsis: The comedy follows the spectacularly average 15-year-old Duncan and his friends and family, including a high-strung mother trying to keep him from ruining his life.

The Great North (Animated Comedy)

Cast: Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Megan Mullally, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan

EP: Loren Bouchard, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, Minty Lewis

Synopsis: It follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter, Judy, lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

neXt (Drama)

Cast: John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlowe, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappucino, Evan Whitten

W/EP: Manny Coto

EP: John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak

Synopsis: A propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don't yet understand. A Silicon Valley pioneer discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent to fight a villain unlike anything we've ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Outmatched (Comedy)

Cast: Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell-Martin

W/EP: Lon Zimmet

Synopsis: A family comedy about a blue-collar couple in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

Prodigal Son (Drama)

Cast: Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena

W/EP: Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver

EP: Lee Toland Krieger, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Synopsis: A fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone. Malcolm Bright knows how killers think. Why? His father was one of the best, a notorious serial killer called "The Surgeon." That's why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes, while dealing with a somewhat manipulative mother, an annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Untitled Annie Weisman and Jason Katims Drama

Cast: Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Mustafa Elzein, Mo McRae, Victoria Cartagena, Timothy Hutton

W/EP: Annie Weisman

EP: Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Imogen Banks, Sharon Levy, Leslye Headland

Synopsis: A story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection, and what it truly means to be a family. An only child finds her life turned upside down when her father reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters. As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family. Based on the original Endemol Shine Australia series, Sisters, from Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks.

NBC

Bluff City Law (Drama)

Cast: Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, Jayne Atkinson

W/EP: Dean Georgaris

EP: Michael Aguliar, David Janollari

Synopsis: Sydney Strait's family is known for taking on injustice. After her mother dies, her father, Elijah, asks her to return to the firm. She agrees because she knows that working with him is how she'll change the world, if they can get past their tumultuous relationship.

Council of Dads (Drama)

Cast: Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, Michael O'Neill

W/EP: Tony Phelan, Joan Rater

EP: Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed

Synopsis: Upon receiving a cancer diagnosis, father of four Scott turns to his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for every stage of his family's life in case he can't do it himself.

Sunnyside (Comedy)

Cast: Kal Penn, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm, Samba Schutte

W/EP: Kal Penn, Matt Murray

EP: Michael Schur, David Miner, Dan Spilo

Synopsis: The career of Garrett Modi, the youngest New York City Councilman ever, came to an end when his public intoxication and stupidity was caught on tape. As he wonders where it all went wrong, a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens hire him and give him a new sense of purpose.

The CW

Batwoman (Drama)

Cast: Ruby Rose, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten

W/showrunner: Caroline Dries

EP: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns

Synopsis: Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

Katy Keene (Drama) — Riverdale Spinoff

Cast: Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp

W/EP: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

EP: Greg Berlanti, Jon Goldwater

Synopsis: The series follows fashion designer Katy and Riverdale's Josie as she pursues music in New York City, as well as other starving artists including a mysterious socialite and a Broadway-bound performer and his drag queen alter ego. While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

Nancy Drew (Drama)

Cast: Kennedy McMann

W/EP: Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage

Synopsis: The series follows the amateur detective just after she graduates high school. Though she planned to go off to college, a family tragedy keeps her in her hometown for a year. She finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.