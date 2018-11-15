The Complete Guide to Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' 2018 Lineup
It's that time again — Freeform is bringing the merriment and counting down the holiday season with 25 days of magical family films and specials!
As per tradition, 25 Days of Christmas is back with favorites like Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Santa Clause. Plus, they're introducing us to new classics No Sleep ‘til Christmas, starring Dave and Odette Annable, and the long-awaited Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve sequel, starring Tyra Banks.
Romance will also be in the air this holiday on Freeform with the new installment of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic. So snuggle into your favorite Christmas sweater, grab some Christmas cookies, and get ready for the best in holiday programs!
Below is a night-by-night list of the movies airing during 25 Days of Christmas:
Saturday, December 1
7 am — Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:05 am — Home Alone 3
11:15 am — The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
1:15 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:20 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
5:25 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:35 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 pm — Life-Size
Sunday, December 2
7 am — Home Alone 3
9 am — Eight Crazy Nights
11 am — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
1:05 pm — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
2:35 pm — Life-Size
4:40 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9 pm — Life-Size 2 (Network Television Premiere)
11 pm — The Holiday
Monday, December 3
7 am — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
9 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 am — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12 pm — The Truth About Christmas
2:10 pm — The Holiday
5:25 pm — Life-Size 2
7:25 pm — The Santa Clause
9:30 pm — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Premiere)
12 am — The Family Stone
Tuesday, December 4
7 am — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8 am — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
11:30 am — Love the Coopers
2:05 pm — The Family Stone
4:10 pm — This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
6:50 pm — The Santa Clause
8:55 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 am — Home Alone 3
Wednesday, December 5
7 am — I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
9 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol
11 am — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12 pm — Home Alone 3
2 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
4:05 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:10 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
12 am — I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Thursday, December 6
7 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol
7:30 am — Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
12 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
2:05 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
3:10 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
6:55 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story
8:55 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2
12 am — Call Me Claus
Friday, December 7
7:30 am — Jingle All the Way 2
11 am — Call Me Claus
1:10 pm — Unaccompanied Minors
3:15 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story
5:15 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2
7:20 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3
9:50 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:55 pm — A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
Saturday, December 8
7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
8 am — A Belle for Christmas
10:10 am — Unaccompanied Minors
12:15 pm — Deck the Halls
2:20 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
4:25 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:30 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3
8 pm — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Premiere)
9 pm — The Santa Clause
11 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1 am — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Sunday, December 9
7 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30 am — Deck the Halls
9:30 am — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
10:35 am — Life-Size
12:40 pm — Life-Size 2
2:45 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
4:50 pm — The Santa Clause
6:55 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:35 pm — Love the Coopers
Monday, December 10
7 am — This Christmas
11 am — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12 pm — Love the Coopers
2:35 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
4:40 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9 pm — No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Network Television Premiere)
12 am — Holiday in Handcuffs
Tuesday, December 11
7 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30 am — Unaccompanied Minors
11 am — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12:35 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
2:40 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 pm — Jingle All the Way 2
6:25 pm — Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:30 pm — Disney•Pixar's Finding Nemo
12 am — Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Wednesday, December 12
7 am — Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
11:30 am — Jingle All the Way 2
1:30 pm — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
3 pm — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30 pm — Ice Age: Continental Drift
6:30 pm — Disney•Pixar's Finding Nemo
9 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12 am — Call Me Claus
Thursday, December 13
7 am — Call Me Claus
11 am — No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
1:05 pm — This Christmas
3:40 pm — Holiday in Handcuffs
5:45 pm — The Holiday
8:55 pm — The Santa Clause
12 am — Deck the Halls
Friday, December 14
7 am — The Family Stone
11 am — Angels Sing
1:05 pm — The Mistle-tones
3:10 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
5:15 pm — Deck the Halls
7:20 pm — The Santa Clause
9:25 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30 pm — The Family Stone
Saturday, December 15
7 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol
7:30 am — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
9 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30 am — Christmas with the Kranks
12:35 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:40 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story
4:40 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2
6:45 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3
9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 pm — Life-Size 2
Sunday, December 16
7 am — A Belle for Christmas
9 am — Jingle All the Way 2
11 am — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story
2 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2
4:05 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3
6:35 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:20 pm — A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)
Monday, December 17
7 am — Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
9 am — Angels Sing
11 am — Call Me Claus
1 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:05 pm — Deck the Halls
5:10 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
7:15 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 pm — Paddington
12 am — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Tuesday, December 18
7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol
8 am — Call Me Claus
10 am — The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:35 am — Paddington
1:35 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
3:40 pm — The Truth About Christmas
5:45 pm — The Holiday
8:55 pm — The Santa Clause
12 am — Dates of Christmas
Wednesday, December 19
7 am — Snow
9 am — Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11 am — The Family Stone
1 pm — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
2 pm — The Holiday
5:05 pm — The Santa Clause
7:10 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 pm — Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles
11:55 pm — Life-Size
Thursday, December 20
7 am — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
8:30 am — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
10 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11:30 am — Life-Size
1:30 pm — Life-Size 2
3:30 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35 pm — Claus Is Comin’ to Town
6:40 pm — Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles
9:20 pm — Ice Age: Continental Drift
11:25 pm — Life-Size 2
1:30 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Friday, December 21
7 am — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10 am — The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (Freeform Premiere)
10:30 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
11 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol
11:30 am — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:30 pm — Love the Coopers
3 pm — Ice Age: Continental Drift
5:05 pm — The Santa Clause
7:10 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 pm — No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Saturday, December 22
7 am — A Miracle on Christmas Lake
9:40 am — The Santa Clause
11:50 am — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:55 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
2:25 pm — Disney’s Prep & Landing
2:55 pm — Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:25 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7:45 pm — The Santa Clause
9:50 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, December 23
7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 am — Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
9:40 am — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
11:45 am — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:15 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
1:20 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
3 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
5:05 pm — The Santa Clause
7:10 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 pm — Life-Size 2
Monday, December 24
7:30 am — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
11 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:05 pm — Jingle All the Way 2
4:10 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:55 pm — The Santa Clause
12 am — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, December 25
7 am — Disney’s Prep & Landing
7:30 am — Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11 am — The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:40 pm — Christmas with the Kranks
4:45 pm — The Santa Clause
6:50 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 pm — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
12 am — Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride