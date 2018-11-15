The Complete Guide to Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' 2018 Lineup

It's that time again — Freeform is bringing the merriment and counting down the holiday season with 25 days of magical family films and specials!

As per tradition, 25 Days of Christmas is back with favorites like Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Santa Clause. Plus, they're introducing us to new classics No Sleep ‘til Christmas, starring Dave and Odette Annable, and the long-awaited Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve sequel, starring Tyra Banks.

Romance will also be in the air this holiday on Freeform with the new installment of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic. So snuggle into your favorite Christmas sweater, grab some Christmas cookies, and get ready for the best in holiday programs!

Below is a night-by-night list of the movies airing during 25 Days of Christmas:

Saturday, December 1

7 am — Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:05 am — Home Alone 3

11:15 am — The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

1:15 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:20 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

5:25 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:35 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 pm — Life-Size

Sunday, December 2

7 am — Home Alone 3

9 am — Eight Crazy Nights

11 am — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:05 pm — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2:35 pm — Life-Size

4:40 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9 pm — Life-Size 2 (Network Television Premiere)

11 pm — The Holiday

Monday, December 3

7 am — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

9 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 am — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 pm — The Truth About Christmas

2:10 pm — The Holiday

5:25 pm — Life-Size 2

7:25 pm — The Santa Clause

9:30 pm — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Premiere)

12 am — The Family Stone

Tuesday, December 4

7 am — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 am — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

11:30 am — Love the Coopers

2:05 pm — The Family Stone

4:10 pm — This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

6:50 pm — The Santa Clause

8:55 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 am — Home Alone 3

Wednesday, December 5

7 am — I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

9 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol

11 am — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

12 pm — Home Alone 3

2 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:05 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:10 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

12 am — I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, December 6

7 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30 am — Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

12 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:05 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

3:10 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

6:55 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story

8:55 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

12 am — Call Me Claus

Friday, December 7

7:30 am — Jingle All the Way 2

11 am — Call Me Claus

1:10 pm — Unaccompanied Minors

3:15 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story

5:15 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

7:20 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:50 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:55 pm — A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

Saturday, December 8

7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

8 am — A Belle for Christmas

10:10 am — Unaccompanied Minors

12:15 pm — Deck the Halls

2:20 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:25 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:30 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

8 pm — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Premiere)

9 pm — The Santa Clause

11 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1 am — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Sunday, December 9

7 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 am — Deck the Halls

9:30 am — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10:35 am — Life-Size

12:40 pm — Life-Size 2

2:45 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

4:50 pm — The Santa Clause

6:55 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:35 pm — Love the Coopers

Monday, December 10

7 am — This Christmas

11 am — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

12 pm — Love the Coopers

2:35 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:40 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9 pm — No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Network Television Premiere)

12 am — Holiday in Handcuffs

Tuesday, December 11

7 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 am — Unaccompanied Minors

11 am — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

12:35 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:40 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 pm — Jingle All the Way 2

6:25 pm — Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:30 pm — Disney•Pixar's Finding Nemo

12 am — Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Wednesday, December 12

7 am — Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

11:30 am — Jingle All the Way 2

1:30 pm — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

3 pm — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30 pm — Ice Age: Continental Drift

6:30 pm — Disney•Pixar's Finding Nemo

9 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12 am — Call Me Claus

Thursday, December 13

7 am — Call Me Claus

11 am — No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

1:05 pm — This Christmas

3:40 pm — Holiday in Handcuffs

5:45 pm — The Holiday

8:55 pm — The Santa Clause

12 am — Deck the Halls

Friday, December 14

7 am — The Family Stone

11 am — Angels Sing

1:05 pm — The Mistle-tones

3:10 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

5:15 pm — Deck the Halls

7:20 pm — The Santa Clause

9:25 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 pm — The Family Stone

Saturday, December 15

7 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30 am — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 am — Christmas with the Kranks

12:35 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:40 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story

4:40 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

6:45 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 pm — Life-Size 2

Sunday, December 16

7 am — A Belle for Christmas

9 am — Jingle All the Way 2

11 am — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story

2 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:05 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

6:35 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:20 pm — A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)

Monday, December 17

7 am — Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

9 am — Angels Sing

11 am — Call Me Claus

1 pm — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:05 pm — Deck the Halls

5:10 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7:15 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 pm — Paddington

12 am — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Tuesday, December 18

7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol

8 am — Call Me Claus

10 am — The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:35 am — Paddington

1:35 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 pm — The Truth About Christmas

5:45 pm — The Holiday

8:55 pm — The Santa Clause

12 am — Dates of Christmas

Wednesday, December 19

7 am — Snow

9 am — Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11 am — The Family Stone

1 pm — Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

2 pm — The Holiday

5:05 pm — The Santa Clause

7:10 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 pm — Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles

11:55 pm — Life-Size

Thursday, December 20

7 am — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

8:30 am — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 am — Life-Size

1:30 pm — Life-Size 2

3:30 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 pm — Claus Is Comin’ to Town

6:40 pm — Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles

9:20 pm — Ice Age: Continental Drift

11:25 pm — Life-Size 2

1:30 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Friday, December 21

7 am — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10 am — The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (Freeform Premiere)

10:30 am — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

11 am — Mickey’s Christmas Carol

11:30 am — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:30 pm — Love the Coopers

3 pm — Ice Age: Continental Drift

5:05 pm — The Santa Clause

7:10 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 pm — No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Saturday, December 22

7 am — A Miracle on Christmas Lake

9:40 am — The Santa Clause

11:50 am — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:55 pm — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

2:25 pm — Disney’s Prep & Landing

2:55 pm — Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

3:25 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7:45 pm — The Santa Clause

9:50 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, December 23

7 am — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 am — Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

9:40 am — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:45 am — Disney•Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

12:15 pm — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

1:20 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

3 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

5:05 pm — The Santa Clause

7:10 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 pm — Life-Size 2

Monday, December 24

7:30 am — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:30 pm — The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:05 pm — Jingle All the Way 2

4:10 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:15 pm — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:55 pm — The Santa Clause

12 am — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 25

7 am — Disney’s Prep & Landing

7:30 am — Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8 am — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11 am — The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 pm — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:40 pm — Christmas with the Kranks

4:45 pm — The Santa Clause

6:50 pm — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 pm — Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

12 am — Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride