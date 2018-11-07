Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas: Trailers for New Holiday Rom-Coms, 'Life Size 2' & More Announcements (VIDEO)

With Freeform's Halloween programming over, the network has officially kicked into holiday gear and has revealed some new info about its annual "25 Days of Christmas" lineup.

"At Freeform, we super-serve an audience of young adults who are coming in droves to watch our original films and specials and we are so incredibly proud to be the No. 1 media brand for millennials over the holidays, solidifying Freeform as the ultimate Christmas destination,” said Karey Burke, Freeform's executive vice president, Programming and Development.

The Complete Lineup for Freeform's 'Kickoff to Christmas' 2018 For those of us who cannot get enough of our favorite movies, Freeform is adding another month of holiday fun!

We're breaking now all the new trailers and specials, and giving you a peek at Isaiah Mustafa as "Freeform Santa," who will be making a few saucy on-air appearances (we approve!):

The Truth About Christmas

Kali Hawk (New Girl) stars as Jillian, a successful political consultant confident in her ability to put a spin on anything, whose next big project is the upcoming mayoral campaign for her boyfriend George (Damon Dayoub, Freeform’s Stitchers). On the way to meet George’s family for the first time during the holidays, an unusual confrontation with a toy store Santa results in a drastic change in Jillian where she can’t stop herself from wildly spilling the truth.

Premieres Sunday, November 25 at 9/8c

Life-Size 2

Grace Manning (Francia Raisa, grown-ish) is the 20-something CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll. Grace is also in the middle of her quarter-life crisis, realizing she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet. With the help of her young next-door neighbor, Grace’s old Eve doll (Tyra Banks) magically awakens to help get Grace back on track and give her the confidence to be the woman and leader Eve knows Grace can be.

Premieres Sunday, December 2 at 9/8c

Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

Pop Up Santa Holiday Special has teamed up with sponsors to celebrate the spirit of the season through heartwarming moments including a home giveaway, a surprise baby shower at a military base, a family reunion of epic proportions, a celebration for two very special children at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and more. Hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker.

Premieres Monday, December 3 at 9/8c

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

This year’s stunning and romantic weddings at Walt Disney World Resort feature a special performance by country music superstar Martina McBride, and a wedding with a spectacular “Mary Poppins Returns” theme and the special is hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker.

Premieres Saturday, December 8 at 8/7c

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Starring Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters, Yellowstone) and Odette Annable (Supergirl, House) as in this unexpected and whimsical holiday romantic-comedy about two insomniac strangers plagued by exhaustion.

Premieres Monday, December 10 at 9/8c

Isaiah Mustafa

The Shadowhunters star is a sassy Santa who brews his own peppermint kombucha and puts the “holla” in the holidays. Follow him on Twitter (@FreeformSanta) for all of the updates.

25 Days of Gifts Sweepstakes

Starting Dec. 1 thru Dec. 25, viewers can go to Freeform.com to enter to win daily prizes as part of the networks “25 Days of Gifts” sweepstakes. Prizes include an original “Eve” doll from Life-Size 2 with a signed script, two tickets to Frozen on Broadway and much more. For each daily entry, registered users will also be entered to win the grand prize of $25,000 and a trip for four to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and other prizes courtesy of Huggies Diapers and Wipes.