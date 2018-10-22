Hallmark Holiday TV by the Numbers: A Look Back at 232 Original Movies
It's every Hallmark lover's favorite time of year as the network prepares its annual Countdown to Christmas programming beginning Friday, October 26.
The event will span all the way through December 25 with 22 all-new, original movie premieres set to take place. Following the launch of Countdown to Christmas on the Hallmark Channel, Miracles of Christmas programming will begin Sunday, November 4, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Miracles of Christmas will include 15 additional brand-new holiday films, airing throughout the holiday. As for the stars, Hallmark is recruiting some new faces this season with names like LeAnn Rimes, Tatyana Ali, Josh Henderson, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Christina Milian, Kellie Wu, Kellie Pickler, Dennis Haysbert, Dondre Whitfield, Aimee Teagarden, Mark Taylor, Emily Osment, Mike Faoila, Ryan Rottman, and the one and only Patti LaBelle.
Of course, some familiar faces will also make appearances with stars such as Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Taylor Cole, Jen Lilley, as well as Alexa and Carlos PenaVega. With plenty of familiar faces and exciting additions, the holidays are sure to be a great time for Hallmark viewers.
If that seems like a lot, these names and films are just a small part of the network's history in holiday programming. With 232 films over 17 years, Hallmark has created a trove of holiday content. In anticipation of the new slate, find the numbers that have gone into all of those films below:
2 Happy Shelter Pets
3 Ice Sculpting Artists
4 Queens of Christmas
5 Santa’s Workshops
6 Nativity Scenes
7 Royal Weddings
8 Rambunctious Reindeer
9 Snowbound Couples
10 Life-Sized Gingerbread Houses
13 Flight Cancellations
18 North Pole Sleigh Rides
24-hour Christmas Music
30 Christmas Elves
38 Christmas Parades
50 Ugly Sweaters
80 Four-Legged Fur Friends
90 Family Reunions
100 Mistletoe Kisses
125 Christmas Vacations
116 Ladies-In-Waiting
116 Wise Men (wink)
232 Hallmark Holiday Movies
464 Love Connections
500 Acts of Giving
550 Santa’s Helpers
696 Christmas Tree Skirts
821 Sleigh Bells A Ringing
1,392 Holly Berries
3000 Miles on The Christmas Train
4,640 Evergreen Trees
5800 Stockings Hung With Care
8,700 Popcorn Strings
12,340 Gifts for Giving
25,800 Baked Goodies
46,400 Magicians Behind the Scenes
100,000 Yards of Christmas Wrapping Paper
234,750 Holiday Decorations
399,000 Pounds of Christmas Garland
972,128 Strings of Twinkling Lights
6,496,000 Pounds of Sparkling Snow
Millions of Good Tidings
85,000,000 Viewers
