Hallmark Holiday TV by the Numbers: A Look Back at 232 Original Movies

It's every Hallmark lover's favorite time of year as the network prepares its annual Countdown to Christmas programming beginning Friday, October 26.

The event will span all the way through December 25 with 22 all-new, original movie premieres set to take place. Following the launch of Countdown to Christmas on the Hallmark Channel, Miracles of Christmas programming will begin Sunday, November 4, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Miracles of Christmas will include 15 additional brand-new holiday films, airing throughout the holiday. As for the stars, Hallmark is recruiting some new faces this season with names like LeAnn Rimes, Tatyana Ali, Josh Henderson, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Christina Milian, Kellie Wu, Kellie Pickler, Dennis Haysbert, Dondre Whitfield, Aimee Teagarden, Mark Taylor, Emily Osment, Mike Faoila, Ryan Rottman, and the one and only Patti LaBelle.

Of course, some familiar faces will also make appearances with stars such as Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Taylor Cole, Jen Lilley, as well as Alexa and Carlos PenaVega. With plenty of familiar faces and exciting additions, the holidays are sure to be a great time for Hallmark viewers.

If that seems like a lot, these names and films are just a small part of the network's history in holiday programming. With 232 films over 17 years, Hallmark has created a trove of holiday content. In anticipation of the new slate, find the numbers that have gone into all of those films below:

2 Happy Shelter Pets

3 Ice Sculpting Artists

4 Queens of Christmas

5 Santa’s Workshops

6 Nativity Scenes

7 Royal Weddings

8 Rambunctious Reindeer

9 Snowbound Couples

10 Life-Sized Gingerbread Houses

13 Flight Cancellations

18 North Pole Sleigh Rides

24-hour Christmas Music

30 Christmas Elves

38 Christmas Parades

50 Ugly Sweaters

80 Four-Legged Fur Friends

90 Family Reunions

100 Mistletoe Kisses

125 Christmas Vacations

116 Ladies-In-Waiting

116 Wise Men (wink)

232 Hallmark Holiday Movies

464 Love Connections

500 Acts of Giving

550 Santa’s Helpers

696 Christmas Tree Skirts

821 Sleigh Bells A Ringing

1,392 Holly Berries

3000 Miles on The Christmas Train

4,640 Evergreen Trees

5800 Stockings Hung With Care

8,700 Popcorn Strings

12,340 Gifts for Giving

25,800 Baked Goodies

46,400 Magicians Behind the Scenes

100,000 Yards of Christmas Wrapping Paper

234,750 Holiday Decorations

399,000 Pounds of Christmas Garland

972,128 Strings of Twinkling Lights

6,496,000 Pounds of Sparkling Snow

Millions of Good Tidings

85,000,000 Viewers

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas, Begins Friday, October 26, Hallmark Channel