Lifetime's Full 2018 Holiday Movie Schedule: 'One Tree Hill' Reunion & More

It's almost that time again!

Lifetime, a network known for its holiday season movie lineup, is back with another year of Christmas cheer. The network's lineup will feature 14 all-new original movies and nine acquired films.

The holiday special event kicks off on November 21 with a special week featuring five nights of premieres. After that, each week of the holiday season will feature new movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

And what fans are really excited about is the fact that cast members from iconic series like Sister, Sister, 7th Heaven, The Cosby Show, and A Different World are reuniting for some these special TV movies.

Lifetime is also treating us to a One Tree Hill cast reunion movie special with 'Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Reunion, which will premiere on November 22, after the premiere of the original movie, The Christmas Contract.

Lifetime Announces Docuseries & Movie About R. Kelly's Alleged Victims The network hopes to give a voice to women who have allegedly been abused by the R&B star.

“It’s a Wonderful Lifetime is back in a major way with more hours of holiday programming than we have ever had before,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP, Movies, Limited Series and Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. “By stacking our originals with beloved stars from some of the most iconic television shows we grew up with, we are tapping into the nostalgic feelings of familiarity and comfort that everyone wants for the holidays.”

Here's a breakdown of the Lifetime holiday movie schedule:

Lifetime Original Holiday Specials & Movie Premieres

It's A Wonderful Lifetime Preview Special

November 17th at 10pm EST/PST

Hosted by Melissa Joan Hart

What if Lifetime never made Christmas movies? In this special, hosted by Melissa Joan Hart, we will be taken on a journey that explores how terrible life would be without Lifetime Christmas movies to bring us holiday cheer. Melissa will be visited by the “host” of Lifetime Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and along the way, she will preview the 14 exciting movies that are coming to Lifetime this holiday season. Once this special is over, you won’t be able to imagine a world without the magic of Lifetime Christmas. It's A Wonderful Lifetime Preview Special is produced by A+E OriginalsTM. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Allie Breslin serve as executive producers. Brie Miranda Bryant executive produces for Lifetime.

My Christmas Inn

November 21st at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Tia Mowry-Hardict, Rob Mayes, Jackée Harry, Tim Reid & Erin Gray

With the holiday season in full swing, Jen Taylor (Tia Mowry-Hardict) is about to score a big promotion at the San Francisco ad agency where she works. But her life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. When she goes to inspect the property and meets handsome town attorney Steve Anderson (Rob Mayes), she’s surprised to find that nothing is what she expected. The small town community is full of fun and festive Christmas traditions and soon, Jen starts wondering if the inn might just be the place she belongs, and if Steve could be the Mr. Right she has been waiting for. My Christmas Inn is produced by HYBRID, LLC.

The Christmas Contract

November 22nd at 8pm EST/PST

Starring One Tree Hill Alums

Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner, Jordan Ladd, Cheryl Ladd, Bruce Boxleitner, Jason London, Hunter Burke, Teri Wyble & Ritchie Montgomery, with Special Musical Appearance from Tyler Hilton

It’s Jolie’s (Hilarie Burton) first time going back home to Louisiana since her devastating break up with Foster (Hunter Burke). Seeing him is inevitable as their parents run the town’s annual Christmas Market together, but when she discovers Foster is bringing home a new girlfriend, Jolie cannot bear the thought of going home alone and seeing them together. Her best friend Naomi (Danneel Ackles) suggests that Jolie bring her flaky brother, Jack (Robert Buckley), home for Christmas as he has no plans this year. Jolie, a professional web designer, is hesitant; so, Naomi, a lawyer, creates a Christmas contract to give them both something they want—a buffer for those awkward moments around Jolie’s ex and a website to help sell Jack’s upcoming novel. Unbeknownst to them, the Christmas contract proves to be so much more than what they signed up for. The Christmas Contract is produced by Active Entertainment. Ken Badish and Daniel Lewis serve as executive producers. Monika Mitchell serves as director with a script by Cassie Doyle.

'Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion

November 22nd at 10pm EST/PST

Featuring Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner & Stephen Colletti

The Tree Hill Ravens are back together to celebrate the Christmas season on Lifetime. In this special one-hour reunion, Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner of The Christmas Contract and Stephen Colletti of Hometown Christmas, reunite for a special evening that will include a few surprise special guests. 'Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion is produced by A+E OriginalsTM. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Allie Breslin serve as executive producers. Brie Miranda Bryant executive produces for Lifetime.

Poinsettias for Christmas

November 23rd at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Marcus Rosner, Lauren London,

Sharon Lawrence & John Schneider

It's just weeks before Christmas when Ellie (Bethany Joy Lenz) gets a call to return home to help her father (John Schneider) on the family’s poinsettia farm. The family business is on the line to deliver tens of thousands of plants for the town's annual parade. The problem is - the poinsettias have yet to turn red! As Ellie searches for the solution, she is reminded of where her heart truly lies as she falls in love with both her roots and a local botanist (Marcus Rosner). Poinsettias for Christmas is produced by Annuit Coeptis Entertainment, Inc. Christie Will Wolf directed from a script written by Barbara Kymlicka.

Every Day is Christmas

November 24th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Toni Braxton, Gloria Reuben, Towanda Braxton & Michael Jai White

Inspired by the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol," shrewd money manager Alexis Taylor (Toni Braxton) gets the holiday visit of a lifetime. A self-proclaimed workaholic who "humbugs" love, Alexis ends up embracing the spirit of Christmas when her past, present, and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart. Every Day is Christmas is produced by Brightlight Pictures. Kevin Leslie is producer. Toni Braxton, Craig Baumgarten, Kenneth Crear, Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring, and Jonathan Shore executive produce. David Weaver directs from a script by Karen Schaler.

Jingle Belle

November 25th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Tatyana Ali, Cornelius Smith Jr., Loretta Devine, Valarie Pettiford, Obba Babatunde, Keshia Knight Pulliam & Tempestt Bledsoe

Every year, Isabelle (Tatyana Ali) and her high school sweetheart Mike (Cornelius Smith Jr.), rocked their small town’s annual Christmas Eve Pageant with a sweet Christmas duet. But after graduation, Isabelle left to study at Juillard in New York – leaving Mike behind. Years later, when Isabelle returns to her hometown to write music for the annual Christmas Eve Pageant, she is shocked to learn that Mike is the one directing the show. Can Isabelle and Mike put the past behind them and reunite on stage for another show-stopping duet? Jingle Belle is produced by Hybrid, LLC.

A Very Nutty Christmas

November 30th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson, Marissa Winokur, Conchata Ferrell & Rizwan Manji

Hard-working bakery owner Kate Holiday (Melissa Joan Hart), has more cookie orders than she has time to fill this holiday season, and when her boyfriend suddenly breaks up with her, any shred of Christmas joy she was hanging onto, immediately disappears. After Kate hangs the last ornament on the tree and goes to bed, she awakens the next morning to a little bit of Christmas magic. She gets the surprise of her life when Chip (Barry Watson), a handsome soldier who may or may not be the Nutcracker Prince from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, appears in her living room. A Very Nutty Christmas is produced by Hartbreak Films. Paula Hart and Melissa Joan Hart executive produce. Colin Theys serves as director with a script written by Juliet and Keith Giglio.

A Twist of Christmas

December 1st at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Vanessa Lachey & Brendon Zub

In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents — busy working mom Abby (Vanessa Lachey) and her son, and overwhelmed lawyer Ryan (Brendon Zub) and his daughter, accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. As a result, both of their Christmases appear to be ruined. Although the two can’t stand each other, the only way to get things back on track is to help each other salvage their holiday plans – not realizing they're falling for each other in the process. A Twist of Christmas is produced by Lighthouse Pictures. Jamie Goehring, Shawn Williamson and Nancy Bennett executive produce. David Winning serves as director with a script written by Brian Sawyer and Gregg Rossen.

The Christmas Pact

December 2nd at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph, Kadeem Hardison & Jasmine Guy

Can best friends fall in love? That's the question next door neighbors Sadie (Kyla Pratt) and Ben (Jarod Joseph) will answer as they keep the spirit of Christmas and the magic of their childhood pact alive! When they were eight years old, they planted a scrawny 3-foot tall Christmas tree behind their church and the Christmas Pact began. But as life gets in the way the pact is threatened to be broken. Ben and Sadie need some Christmas Magic to recommit to each other and promise to keep their special holiday traditions. With each Christmas that passes by, Ben and Sadie's Christmas tree grows taller and stronger; and so does their love. The pact bearing fruit to the magic of Christmas and the undeniable answer. Yes, friends can fall in love! The Christmas Pact is produced by Annuit Coeptis Entertainment. Executive Producer Timothy O.Johnson, Marita Grabniak directs from a script written by Damon Hill and Blaine Chiappetta.

Christmas Lost and Found

December 7th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Tiya Sircar, Ed Ruttle & Diane Ladd

After years of missing family gatherings, New York City event planner Whitney Kennison (Tiya Sircar) is off to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances (Diane Ladd). Excited that her granddaughter is finally home for the holidays, Frances decides to bestow Whitney with the precious Kennison family Christmas ornaments. But when Whitney mistakenly throws out the box of ornaments, Grandma Frances must stealthily devise a fun Christmas scavenger hunt to remind Whitney what the holiday is all about. It's a race against time as Whitney reclaims the family ornaments, finds romance and learns the lesson Grandma Frances imparts. Christmas Lost and Found is produced by Stephanie Germain Productions and Front Street Productions, with Stephanie Germain and Harvey Kahn as executive producers. Michael Scott directs from a script by Jennifer Notas Shapiro.

Santa's Boots

December 8th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Megan Hilty, Noah Mills & June Squibb

When Holly (Megan Hilty) returns home for Christmas expecting the same as any other year, she's blindsided to learn her family’s department store is on the brink of foreclosure. To keep the business going, Holly fills in as Santa’s Helper and meets the surprisingly young and handsome Nick (Noah Mills), who has been hired to play Santa at the store this year. Their undeniable chemistry and charisma draw in big crowds, until suddenly, Nick disappears. As Christmas day inches closer, Holly scrambles to find Nick with only one clue – his misplaced black boot. Santa’s Boots is produced by Front Street Pictures, with Barbara Lieberman and Charles Cooper as executive producers. Shawn Tolleson directs with a script written by Shannon Phipps and Shawn Tolleson.

A Christmas in Tennessee

December 9th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker, Patricia Richardson, Caroline Rhea

Allison Bennet (Rachel Boston), along with her daughter Olivia and mother Martha (Patricia Richardson), run a bakery in the small mountain town of White Pines, Tennessee. When Matthew (Andrew Walker), a charming real estate developer, tries to buy the town for a corporate ski resort, Allison and the townspeople must work together to prevent that from happening. And just when the Bennet ladies seem out of luck, an unexpected visitor—with a well-known sweet tooth for cookies and milk—comes to the bakery and may in fact be the key to solving everything. A Christmas in Tennessee is produced by Smokey Mountain Films Inc. and Juliette Hagopian. Howard Braunstein serves as executive producer. Gary Yates directs with a script written by Cassie Doyle.

Christmas Around the Corner

December 14th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk & Jane Alexander

Claire (Alexandra Breckenridge), a savvy venture capitalist from New York City, escapes to a quaint town in Vermont for the holidays and becomes a guest of the Fortenbury Bookstore. Upon arrival, Claire finds Christmas celebrations have been canceled by the town after a flood and the bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair. She immediately takes on the challenge to revitalize the store, but clashes with the owner, Andrew (Jamie Spilchuk), who initially rejects all her proposed improvements. Eventually, sparks fly as the two begin a budding romance, and Claire’s infectious optimism inspires Andrew to join her in reviving the yuletide spirit. But everything comes to a screeching halt when Claire discovers that Andrew is planning to sell the bookstore in the New Year. Will the spirit of Christmas be enough to change Andrew’s mind and encourage him to follow his heart? Christmas Around the Corner is produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment. Danielle Von Zerneck serves as executive producer. Megan Follows directs with a script by Michael Murray.

Christmas Pen Pals

December 15th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Sarah Drew, Niall Matter & Michael Gross

Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, Hannah (Sarah Drew), tech wiz and creator of the dating app, Perfect One, heads home for the holidays, challenged to save her failing business by re-conceiving a new romantic dating model. Upon her return she runs into her high school boyfriend, Sam (Niall Matter) who she has carefully avoided for years and reluctantly makes a deal with her dad, Ted (Michael Gross) to sign up for the town’s Christmas Cupid, an anonymous holiday pen pal service. As the season progresses, Hannah is smitten by each beautifully written letter she receives and starts to believe that her Christmas pen pal could be her soul mate. It’s not until Christmas Eve that everyone must reveal their true identities to their pen pals, even if it means coming face to face with the last person they ever expected. Christmas Pen Pals is produced by Pen Pals Films, Inc. and Christian Bruyere. Linda Kent, Jack Grossbart and Howard Braunstein serve as executive producers. Siobhan Devine serves as director with a script written by Carley Smale.

Hometown Christmas

December 16th at 8pm EST/PST

Starring Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti, Melissa Gilbert & Danny Boaz

Back in Louisiana for Christmas, Noelle Collins (Beverley Mitchell) has big plans to resurrect the town's live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to put on. Things become complicated, however, when Noelle runs into her high school sweetheart, Nick Russell (Stephen Colletti), a rising baseball star also back home due to a recent injury. Still feeling the burn from their senior year break-up, their lives are pushed together even further when they learn their parents share an attraction and want to be more than just friends. When things begin to fall apart with the live nativity Nick and Noelle reluctantly team up to pull off the show and find themselves growing close, uncovering a hometown love for each other and the joy of Christmas that both never really faded away. Hometown Christmas is produced by Active Entertainment. Ken Badish and Daniel Lewis serve as executive producers. Emily Moss Wilson and Marcy Holland serve as writers and Emily Moss Wilson directs.

Lifetime Acquired Holiday Movies

A Christmas Arrangement

November 21st at 10pm EST/PST

(Acquired Original - Worldwide Premiere)

Flower shop owner Poppy (Nicky Whelan), enters the annual holiday floral show for a chance to win the grand prize but standing in her way of victory is Garrett (Miles Fisher), the underappreciated protégé of florist extraordinaire, Blair (Daphne Zuniga). While Poppy and Garrett’s rivalry heats up on the flower show floor, an undeniable romance begins amidst a whimsical holiday backdrop. A Christmas Arrangement is produced by The Ninth House

Every Other Holiday

November 23rd at 10pm EST/PST

(Acquired Original - Worldwide Premiere)

Recently separated parents Tracie (Schuyler Fisk) and Rick (David Clayton Rogers), spend every other holiday with their young daughters Harper and Ava. But this Christmas, the girls have only one thing on their wish lists—to spend Christmas with both Mom and Dad at Tracie’s family farmhouse. The temporary reunion will be no walk in the park for Tracie and Rick, but perhaps this Christmas gathering can help rekindle the lost romance between the two and make their daughters’ greatest wish come true. Every Other Holiday also stars Dee Wallace, Glenn Morshower, Abby James Witherspoon and is produced by MarVista Entertainment.

Christmas Harmony

November 24th at 10pm EST/PST

(Acquired Original - Worldwide Premiere)

Soft-spoken Harmony (Kelley Jakle), is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her quaint hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. A Christmas Harmony also stars Chandra Wilson, Adam Mayfield, Sally Struthers and is produced by June Street Studios.

Christmas Perfection

November 25th at 10pm EST/PST

(Acquired Original - Worldwide Premiere)

As a kid, Darcy (Caitlin Thompson) had no control over her family’s holidays and thus, has grown up to be a Christmas control freak – so much so that she loses sight of what the holidays actually mean. Suddenly, she finds herself magically transported into her idea of the perfect Christmas Village and learns that “perfection” isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Christmas Perfection also stars James Henri-Thomas, Robbie Silverman and is produced by MarVista Entertainment.

Love for Christmas

December 1st at 10pm EST/PST

When Heather, a local theater director, and Bobby run into each other upon his return home after leaving for the Navy years prior, they quickly realize that their mutual childhood crush might lead to an unexpected romance. Produced by MarVista Entertainment, Love for Christmas stars Shantel Vansanten, Rob Mayes, Nikki Deloach, Mark Famiglietti, Alex Peters, Peter Holden, Matt Corboy, Maxim Knight and Orson Bean.

A Star for Christmas

December 2nd at 10pm EST/PST

Cupcakery owner Cassie can't help falling for her hunky new customer, but when he turns out to be action superstar Alex Gray, will their relationship survive Hollywood and the holidays? Produced by MarVista Entertainment, A Star for Christmas stars Corey Sevier, Briana Evigan, Karissa Vacker, Travis Van Winkle, Jeremy Howard, Sean Stone and Brooke Burns.

A Christmas Kiss

December 21st at 8pm EST/PST

High-end interior designer Priscilla and her assistant Wendy, vie for the attention of Priscilla's socialite boyfriend while decorating his home for the holidays. Produced by MarVista Entertainment, A Christmas Kiss stars Elisabeth Röhm, Laura Breckenridge and Brendan Fehr.

A Golden Christmas

December 22nd at 8pm EST/PST

Several years ago, a very special dog brought together a little girl and boy. Now, through an incredible coincidence, these two long-lost friends will reconnect during Christmas. Produced by MarVista Entertainment, A Golden Christmas stars Andrea Roth, Nicholas Brendon, Bruce Davison, Elisa Donovan, Jason London and Alley Mills.

3 Holiday Tails

December 23rd at 8pm EST/PST

David and Lisa are meant to be together, but they haven't quite figured that out yet. With help from family, friends, and four lovable dogs, this couple will truly have a Christmas to remember. Produced by MarVista Entertainment, 3 Holiday Tails stars Julie Gonzalo, Kelly Stables, KC Clyde, Alley Mills and Bruce Davison.