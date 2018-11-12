'AGT' Winner Darci Lynne Invites Us to Cozy Up With 'My Hometown Christmas' on NBC

America's Got Talent fans won't want to miss NBC's newly-announced holiday special featuring Season 12 champion Darci Lynne Farmer. The talented ventriloquist/singer will usher in the Christmas season with Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, airing Tuesday December 11 on the network.

Join Darci Lynne in her native Oklahoma for the one-hour program, featuring musical guests performing alongside the young talent, who will show off her skills through some numbers with her puppet pals. Kristin Chenoweth, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes, Pentatonix, and Lindsey Stirling are all set to make appearances in the unique special.

And while they may not be performing, the judges of America's Got Talent will stop by the celebration because it wouldn't be the same without Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B.

"It’s been such an amazing year for me since winning America’s Got Talent," Farmer tells TV Insider. "I’ve been touring the country and have met so many great people. And now I’m so happy and excited to have my own NBC holiday special! I can’t wait for everyone to see how my family celebrates Christmas in Oklahoma and I’m so honored to have Kristin Chenoweth, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes and the amazing Pentatonix celebrate with me this year."

Fellow Oklahoman Chenoweth will serenade viewers with her rendition of "What a Wonderful World," and Darci Lynne will perform with Keith at the OK Kids Korral, a home for children who are battling cancer.

Among the other songs fans should expect to hear are "Santa Baby," "Mary, Did You Know?" and "Santa Clause Is Coming to Town." Hayes will perform his new song "This Christmas," in its TV debut. Former The Tonight Show with Jay Leno musical director Ricky Minor who will lead the special's house band.

And, of course, also getting in on the fun will be Darci Lynne's puppets: Petunia, Oscar, Edna, and Katie.

It's never too early to mark those calendars — you won't want to miss this one!

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, Premieres, Tuesday, December 11, NBC